How an NJ Santa Claus went from mall gigs to big Hollywood movies
When Bob Lee graduated from Santa’s training school, he never imagined that his new career as Merry Saint Nick would lead to yet another new career in TV, film and commercials, including a recent gig with Mr. Mucus, the green-faced, oval-shaped booger-man mascot of Mucinex. Plot spoiler: Mr. Mucus saves Christmas and Santa Claus is able to deliver the presents.
In October 2020 Bob retired from the Brooklawn School District in Camden County after 29 years as a music and technology teacher. A former chairman of the Audubon School Board, he has always had a flair for the dramatic. He is a former professional opera singer and has run several marathons and triathlons. During his first year as Santa at Short Hills Mall, he experienced a lot more drama. During one of her first shifts at a mall, a little girl urinated while sitting on her lap. A woman whose husband had recently passed away visited the Santa Claus display at the mall. She carried an urn with ashes, explaining that her husband had always loved Christmas and that she wanted to pay him one last visit with Santa Claus. “The woman with her husband’s ashes really suffocated me. Santa’s school doesn’t teach you what to say in this situation. I just tried to be as comforting and supportive as possible for the woman” , said Lee.
There were countless little boys (and a few little girls) who reminded him of Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” and asked Santa for potentially dangerous toys meant for much older children. And there was a little girl named Christina who wrote a letter to Lees’ website, Father Christmas Audubon. Christina was worried about the pandemic and asked Santa if there would be Christmas that year. His response, reminiscent of the famous 1897 op-ed in The New York Sun newspaper, Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, was picked up by the media and published on Thanksgiving 2020 on NJ.com.
While working at the Short Hills Mall, Lee was approached by an agent who suggested he seek representation to play Santa Claus and other characters on a larger stage. Married for 36 years, he recalls with a laugh, When I told my family that I wanted to play Santa Claus at the mall, they supported me. But when I told them I was going to sign with an agency to pursue other acting opportunities, my son looked at me like I was an escapee from a place with very high walls.
Lee signed with Gale Holvey, agent and owner of the Applaud talent agency. Since then, he’s appeared as Santa Claus on “Shark Tank,” where Barbara Corcoran tweaked his long white pearl to see if it was real. (It is.) Lee has also appeared as Santa Claus in numerous television commercials. In a recent ad for an energy company, he was a mad scientist who looked suspiciously like Gene Wilder from “Young Frankenstein.”
Lee has also landed many non-Santa Claus roles in TV shows and movies. He said: They usually present me as a mad scientist, a pirate, a member of a motorcycle gang, a mountaineer, a homeless person or someone else on the margins of society.
I’ve done a few horror movies,” Lee said, including the fifth movie in a hit Hollywood franchise that was filmed recently on the Drew University campus. I can’t tell you the name legally yet, but it’s a major movie in the horror genre. He also played the character of Uncle Bob in the ultra-horror film “Human Hibachi”, a story of cannibalism in which Uncle Bob meets his nephew and some nephew friends roasting a woman on a spit. in the woods and decides to join them for dinner. The film won Best Picture 2021 at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival.
Lee has also appeared in the HBO series, “The Time Travelers Wife”, “The Mare of Easttown” and films such as “Squatter”, “Tender Days” and “The Unhoused”. While Bob has a steady workload in commercials in Philadelphia and New York, acting opportunities are coming quicker now and the roles are bigger. I never imagined this happening. At first, all I wanted was to play Santa Claus in the mall. But I am offered some really interesting pieces. I had never thought of myself as an actor, but I guess the gaming virus can bite anyone, even Santa Claus, at any age,” he said.
As busy as Lee has been with acting, commercials and Santa Claus appearances, he is still maintaining a limited Santa schedule at Deptford Mall this festive season. I love being a Santa Claus in a mall. Even if I end up with a starring role in a Hollywood movie, I’ll never forget where this Santa started.
John Kellmayer served as superintendent of the New Jersey school district for 17 years. He teaches at the University of Stockton and is the author of nine books.
