



ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, UNITE HERE Local 11 filed a federal unfair labor practice complaint alleging that former employees of the Thompson Hollywood Hotel were wrongfully terminated after engaging in concerted sheltered labor activity at the ‘hotel. One of the laid-off workers, Jae Redlich, and a former Thompson Hotel employee, Earl Wintron, are heading to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement Fund (LAGERS) meeting this Friday to share their experiences of abuse, racial discrimination and sexual harassment. and lack of respect at the hotel. Missouri LAGERS invested $75 million in a Machine Investment Group fund, and Machine Investment Group provided $72 million in financing to the Thompson and Tommie hotels in Hollywood Last year. Machine Investment Group and Taconic Capital UCC foreclosure auctions planned for Tommie Hollywood and Thompson Hollywood on December 21, 2022. Depending on the results of the auction, Machine and Taconic may take control of the entity that owns these properties. UNITE HERE Local 11 has informed Machine, Taconic and their investors that it expects any successor operator of the hotels to comply with an arbitrators’ decision that the properties are subject to a labor peace agreement with Local 11. In May 2022, an arbitrator ordered Hyatt, the hotels former operator and current franchisor, to comply with the memorandum of understanding with UNITE HERE Local 11 providing for map verification neutrality and to obtain from its operator and successor franchisee, Relevant/Relevant Hospitality LLC, a written assumption of the memorandum. The union’s continuing position, which the arbitrator upheld, is that successor operators must abide by the terms of the protocol, including card verification neutrality. Now, with the support of UNITE HERE Local 11, terminated workers have filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit alleging they suffered unlawful retaliation for speaking out about the terms of their employment, an activity protected under federal labor laws. . At least two former employees, Steve Garrett and Jae Redlich, were laid off from their jobs at hotel catering operator, Ten Five Hospitality, in August 2022. Earl Wintron, who previously worked at Thompsons Bar Terrace, filed a complaint earlier this year with the California Department of Fair Jobs and Housing, alleging he was forced to quit following racial discrimination and harassment sexual. Management told Earl and other Hispanic employees they weren’t allowed to speak Spanish, and a supervisor called him a homophobic slur and accused him of dating a co-worker. In addition to these labor issues, the Tommies and Thompsons face lawsuits from contractors alleging millions of unpaid labor and congressional control around their EB-5 funding. Workers will call on Missouri LAGERS to demand that Machine comply with the arbitrators’ decision, as well as ensure that Jae and other wrongfully terminated employees return to work. UNITE HERE Local 11 is a union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers and airports.

