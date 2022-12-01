‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead in the Bronx





Vallelonga is the real-life son of Viggo Mortensen’s character in the Oscar-winning 2018 film.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead outside a sheet metal fabrication plant in the Bronx. Vallelonga’s body was dumped outside the plant and was later identified by the NYPD, as Deadline reported. The corpse was found on November 28, with identification announced on December 1 via the New York Post. Vallelonga Jr., 60, was thrown from a car at 3:50 a.m. and allegedly overdosed on drugs. The investigation is ongoing. Vallelonga starred in the 2018 Best Picture-winning “Green Book,” in which he played a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s character, Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Based on a true story, “Green Book” tells the story of bouncer Vallenlonga who befriends a black pianist, Dr. Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali. Vallelonga Jr. is the actual son of Mortensen’s character. He also had a small role in a 2004 episode of “The Sopranos.” Steven Smith, a 35-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with concealing a human corpse in connection with the death of Vallelonga Jr. Related Related Vallelonga’s brother Nick Vallelonga co-wrote “Green Book” with director Peter Farrelly and screenwriter Brian Hayes Currie. “Well, growing up, he told the story,” Vallelonga said. New Jersey 101.5 radio station in 2018. “We were sitting around the table and he was telling us about the journey, the story, Don Shirley…it’s a story we knew and my brother [Nick] put it on paper and the rest is history. We have heard the stories for many years. He added: “It was 100% accurate. Nick interviewed Dr. Don Shirley at Carnegie Hall many times, maybe more, I’m not 100% sure… He got it word for word from Don Shirley. The controversial ‘Green Book’ has drawn criticism over its depiction of race in 1960s America. Actor Mortensen said The Independent that the reaction was “not only unreasonable, but it was inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible”. “It’s based on a bunch of bullshit and an ax to grind and nothing else,” Mortensen said at the time. “Does it affect what I do or how people see me as an actor? Maybe yes. But I really can’t do anything about it. » Mortensen added, “It’s become a cliché to say, ‘Is this movie going to be this year’s ‘Green Book’?” ‘Green Book’ has become pejorative. Former pianist Shirley’s family publicly criticized the film as a misrepresentation of their relative, while other critics condemned “Green Book” as a fanatic’s redemption story. Shirley’s brother Maurice Shirley went so far as to call the film “a symphony of lies”. “Green Book” won Best Picture and won Ali the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

