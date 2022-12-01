ONE Archives Announces Together on Air Radio GLLU Exhibit in West Hollywood





The ONE Archives Foundation has announced the launch of Together On the Air, a hybrid exhibit that is the first to tell the story of Radio GLLU, the first bilingual LGBTQ+ radio show in the United States. The exhibition will launch online on December 14 and will also be accompanied by in-person programming and a temporary installation at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood on December 10. From the mid-1980s through the 1990s, Radio GLLU was hosted and run by the Los Angeles-based Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU), one of the nation’s first LGBTQ+ Latinx organizations. Together On the Air will explore the legacy of radio as a vehicle for building, belonging and advocating for the LGBTQ+ Latinx community. Radio GLLU was a lifeline for thousands of queer Latinos, said oral historian and Together On the Air curator ngel Labarthe del Solar. Its members fought for visibility while creating a home with each other on the air. This exhibition reminds us of the importance of community, chosen family and connection in building the movement and our collective struggle towards liberation. This exhibit features archival audio recordings and ephemera from the USC Libraries’ ONE Archive, as well as personal collections of GLLU members, as well as newly recorded oral histories with the organization’s founders and members. . Listening is intimate. Radio, a form of collective listening, is powerful, said Umi Hsu, director of content strategy at the ONE Archives Foundation. From the recordings we hear the heartbeats of the movement and the stories of unity. Together On the Air tells how joy is experienced and conveyed through the voices of young LGBTQ+ Latinx activists in the 1980s and 1990s. The exhibition’s pre-launch event, Together On the Air: LIVE on Radio, will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-7 p.m. at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood. Original Radio GLLU co-hosts Rita Gonzales and Eduardo Archuleta will reunite for a live taping of an exclusive radio session with special guests including playwright and MacArthur Fellow Luis Alfaro, activist Irene Martnez and historian and author Lydia Otero. Audience members will experience the radio session in its original 1980s “Gay Day” format. In partnership with non-profit Los Angeles radio station dublab, a recording of the session will be streamed online at dublab.com at mid-January 2023. RSVP for Together On the Air: LIVE on the radio here: https://onearchives.org/liveonradioevent. Starting December 14, visitors can watch Together On the Air online here: https://togetherontheair.onearchives.org. Together On the Air is hosted by ONE Archives Foundation and curated by ngel LaBarthe del Solar. The exhibition is made possible with support from the City of West Hollywood and Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, and our media partner, dublab. Special thanks to ONE Archives at USC Libraries for research support. About the ONE Archives Foundation Founded in 1952, ONE Archives Foundation is the oldest active LGBTQ+ organization in the United States and is dedicated to telling the accurate stories and history of all LGBTQ+ people and their culture. As an independent nonprofit, ONE Archives Foundation promotes ONE Archives at USC Libraries, the world’s largest repository of LGBTQ+ materials, and provides innovative educational initiatives, public exhibits, and community programs. The curatorial and educational choices made by ONE Archives Foundation are guided by our commitment to social equity and justice. We engage with the complexity of LGBTQ+ history and representation by highlighting the intersectional and authentic narratives of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), women, gender nonconforming people, and people of color. transgender people, people with diverse abilities, young people and elders from all social backgrounds. -economy classes. Learn more at onearchives.org and connect with ONE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @onearchives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/one-archives-announces-together-on-air-radio-gllu-exhibit-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos