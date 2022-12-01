Body of ‘Green Book’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found abandoned in Bronx





A body dumped outside a Bronx sheet metal fabrication plant on Monday, Nov. 28 has been identified as 60-year-old actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Vallelonga Jr. was known for playing a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s character in the Oscar-winning film green book. The film was based on Vallelonga Jr.’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr. (known by his stage name Tony Lip) and written by his brother, Nick Vallelonga. The NYPD responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious man left outside 1243 Oak Point Avenue in the Bronx on November 28. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was unresponsive, Deadline. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene and an investigation into the exact cause of death is still ongoing. A 35-year-old man named Steven Smith has been charged with receiving a human body for dumping the actor’s body. According TMZSmith told NYPD authorities that Vallelonga Jr. died of a drug overdose. Smith allegedly disposed of Vallelonga Jr.’s body using his brother Nick’s car. The screenwriter told police that Smith did not have permission or authority to drive his vehicle. In the 1960s, Lip was a bouncer hired to drive and protect musician Don Shirley as they drove through the Jim Crow South. Mahershala Ali won an Oscar for playing Shirley in the film, which also won Nick Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards. Vallelonga Jr. played his other brother, Rudy, in the film. In addition to inspiring the plot of green bookLip (died January 2013) played mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. Vallelonga Jr. appeared in a small role in the 2004 HBO drama in addition to a handful of other small television and film roles. He most recently appeared in the movie The birthday cake in 2021.

