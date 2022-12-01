News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood launches its Bike Giveaway pilot program. The program will donate 50 bikes in conjunction with Schwinn to encourage more cycling and less driving among West Hollywood residents to advance the city’s climate action goals. The city has opened an application portal with program details at www.weho.org/bikegiveaway. West Hollywood residents age 18 or older can request a free bike as part of the pilot program. The City will collect nominations over the next few weeks and is expected to select 50 individual recipients in February 2023 through a random lottery. Residents selected to receive a free bike will agree to commit to riding a minimum of 20 miles per month and complete monthly reports with odometer readings. Additionally, entrants will be required to complete a survey before receiving a bike from the Bike Giveaway pilot program. Full participation in the program is required for residents to retain their bikes for the long term. By getting people off cars and bikes, the pilot program aims to support multimodal transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled across the city while supporting the city’s core value of Responsibility for the environment. In West Hollywood, passenger vehicles and trucks contribute about 1 million miles traveled on average, generating more than 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Choosing a bike over a car just once a day can reduce transport emissions by up to 67%. Therefore, by providing people with bicycles and the ability to ride bicycles instead of driving, the Bike Giveaway pilot program is a great tool to reduce emissions from vehicle-miles traveled. There are plenty of ways to explore West Hollywood without a car. By foot, bike, or public transit, navigating car-free West Hollywood has never been easier. Going without a car creates new opportunities to meet friends and meet new ones, enjoy the fresh air on a nice day, see places you’ve never noticed before, and exercise along the way. . The City of West Hollywood is committed to supporting multimodal transportation options and promoting West Hollywood as a walkable and bikeable place. In 2017, the City of West Hollywood adopted its Pedestrian and Cyclist Mobility Plan, which provides a roadmap to improve the city’s pedestrian and cyclist environment. The PBMP identifies several project categories, including improvements to unsignalized crosswalks, signalized intersections, and improvements for bicycles. For more information, please contact Monica Gonzalez of the City of West Hollywood’s Long Range Planning Division at (323) 848-6542 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

