Universal Studios Hollywood’s Most Awesome Celebration of the Season Walkthrough





If you’re like many people who like to have fun at theme parks, the holiday season just adds an extra layer of celebration to the experience. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida have launched their month-long “Awesomest Celebration of the Season” which features special events, food, decorations and fan-favorite areas, “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas”. SYFY WIRE got on our sled and headed for the hills this weekend to visit Universal Studios Hollywood for a preview of what to expect when you visit. Read on to take a look at all the holiday cheer blowing inside and outside the park. Since SoCal doesn’t get much snow (unless you’re in the mountains), Universal Studios gives visitors the illusion of the white stuff everywhere, including the welcoming boulevard where palm trees hang gleaming. Hanging plants and buildings were also designed to look snowy. All of the holiday events dotted around the park are included with your park ticket, so nothing extra has to be shelled out for the “Grinchmas” tree lighting or the “Magic of Christmas at the Castle” light show. of Hogwarts”. If you want to buy holiday gifts for others or yourself, Universal Studios says they have a range of exclusive park items that can be found in all of their stores, including new “Grinchmas” items, Harry Potter themed items, The simpsons holiday gear and other Super Nintendo World items in anticipation of the new park opening in early 2023. Inside the “Grinchmas” plaza, there is once again the tree-lighting musical that performs at the base of the 65-foot tree every half hour once the sun goes down. The real Grinch and the Whos of Whoville come together to make this Grinch heart grow three sizes to save Christmas. There are also hot chocolate stands and a photo op with the Grinch or his pooch, Max. There is also a Grinch snowman to take your picture. The ‘The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ light show also takes place at scheduled times after sunset, projected onto Hogwarts Castle which celebrates the holidays with each of the houses, with music from the film by John Williams and a fireworks display at the end. There’s also a special holiday treat on the Three Broomsticks menu if you want to experience a traditional British roast dinner. It is only available until January 1, 2023. And if you can’t take a trip inside the park this year, Universal CityWalk also offers its 40-foot Holiday Tree right across from the AMC Theater that spits its own flurries throughout the day and the evening. The Universal Studios Store, UNIVRS Store, and Super Nintendo World stores are open on CityWalk for non-ticket purchasers. And, for those curious about what replaces the Hard Rock Cafe’s old location diagonally from the tree, the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is getting closer to opening. The shop seems like a cocoa lover’s dream on many levels. Make a few more turns in the area to clear these steps, so there’s no guilt when it finally opens. For more information on timetables and tickets, see theUniversal Studios website or download the app.



