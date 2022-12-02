Jason David Frank’s cause of death revealed as suicide





Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank, whose death was reported on November 20, has died by suicide, confirmed his wife Tammie Frank. In a long statement to People On Wednesday, Tammie condemned recent reporting on her husband’s death, including “assumptions” made about how he died. “While Jason was a household name to some, we lived very normal lives with ups and downs just like anyone else,” Tammie said. “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a grand story. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can’t take anymore to see my husband’s good reputation slandered. Tammie went on to explain that prior to Jason’s death, the couple considered separating, following the sudden November 2021 passing of Tammie’s daughter, Shayla, “which emotionally destroyed our family.” But after encouragement from a family friend, Jason and Tammie decided to rekindle their relationship and they took a two-night getaway in November where Jason finally ended his life. after returning from a brief visit to the hotel lobby, Tammie said she knocked on Jason’s door with no response, and police later found him dead upon entering the room. “It was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead I lost the love of my life,” Tammie continued. “Jason was a good man, but he wasn’t without his demons. He was human, just like all of us… All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and forget about the pain to lose a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all. Jason, who was 49 when he died, starred as Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘, which ran from August 28, 1993 to November 27, 1995. It aired for three seasons and amassed a total of 145 episodes. While his role as Green Ranger was originally only slated for 14 episodes, he was so popular with the show’s fans that the actor was brought back as the White Ranger and the team’s new leader for the rest of the series. “Jase, you were gorgeous and truly unique,” Jason said Power Rangers co-star Amy Jo Johnson wrote after her death. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please rest in peace now. If you are thinking of suicide, worried about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, dial “988” for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

