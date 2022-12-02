



Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became an actor and appeared on television series including Orange is the new black, Justified and Lost and movies like Pacific Rim and world trade center, is dead. He was 56 years old. His family said Henke died in his sleep on November 29, but no cause was given. Born April 10, 1966, in Columbus, NB, and raised in Littleton, CO, Henke played college football at the University of Arizona, where he was a team captain and All-Academic Student Reporter. Drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, he then played on the Denver Broncos defensive line and appeared in Super Bowl XXIV. After injuries forced him to retire in 1994, Henke moved to Los Angeles to become a coach. An open call for “big guys” to advertise quickly led to a new career. He started scoring spots in TV series such as ER, Chicago Hope, silk stockings, Nash Bridges and Arli$$ and continued to work steadily until this year, racking up nearly 100 credits. The actor landed his first major recurring role in the 2000-02 WB Network comedy Nikki, with Nikki Cox, and starred opposite Sam Trammell in Showtime’s comedy-drama On the Road go to california, which lasted one season. With more guest roles on series, including CSI, Crossing Jordan and Judging AmyHenke had small parts in a number of features in the early 2000s. He appeared in The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Must Love Dogs, The Zodiac, North Country, World Trade Center and Hollywoodland before being cast on Showtime Dexter as Tony Tucci, a murder suspect turned near-victim who recurred in four episodes. Henke got her second regular role in ABC’s short-lived drama series in 2007 October Road. After that, he took part in such series as Law & Order, Life on Mars and CSI: Miami before being cast on ABC Lost as Bram, recurring on half a dozen episodes in 2009-10. Henke went on to play Coover Bennett in seven episodes of FX Season 2 Justified and did a bow on Fox’s 2011 drama Shawn Ryan The Chicago code. He also appeared in the feature film To choke, which premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival and shared a Special Jury Prize for its ensemble cast. Henke also did mid-2010s arcs on FX The bridge and Prime Video Sneaky Pete. He then scored perhaps his best-known role. Henke was cast in Jenji Kohan’s Showtime comedy-drama Orange is the new black as Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary. He appeared in more than two dozen episodes from 2016 to 2018 and shared a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2017. The cast was nominated again the following year. Henke also returned as Big John in the second season of Discovery’s Manhunt in 2020 and as Tom Cullen in CBS All Access’ The stall in 2020-21. His other most recent credits include Law and Order: SVU and movies of 2022 block party and Run and shoot. Henke is survived by his mother, Tammy; his sister, Annette; his wife, Sonja; son-in-law Aaden; daughter-in-law Leasa; and grandchild Amirah, hundreds of friends, actors and students. He was predeceased by his father, Bill, whom he honored with his professional name.

