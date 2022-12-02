Orange Is The New Black actor Brad William Henke dies at 56





Brad William Henkea former NFL player who later started playing and appeared on ‘Orange Is The New Black,’ has died… TMZ has confirmed. Brad died in his sleep on Tuesday, according to sources close to his family. The cause of death is unclear. Brad is most famous for playing one of the prison guards in ‘OITNB’ – and he’s in the scene where one of the show’s main characters, Poussey Washington, is killed – one of the biggest scenes ever. of the whole series. He also had roles in TV shows like “Justified” and “Lost”… appearing in movies such as “Pacific Rim” and “World Trade Center.” Brad started playing after retiring from the NFL in 1994, hanging up his cleats due to ankle injuries. He played his college ball at the University of Arizona before being drafted in 1989 by the New York Giants. A defensive lineman, Brad also played for the Denver Broncos and entered the field in Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Brad first got into Hollywood acting in commercials, then he started landing TV spots on shows like ‘ER’, ‘Arli$$’, ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘Silk Stalkings’ and ‘Chicago Hope. “. With over 100 acting credits to his credit, Brad has also appeared in ‘CSI’, ‘Judging Amy’, ‘Crossing Jordan’ and ‘Dexter’…among many others.

07/02/16 TMZ.com Its manager, Matt DelPianosays, “Brad was an incredibly kind and energetic man. A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family. Brad was 56 years old. TO TEAR APART

