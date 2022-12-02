Billy Porter receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Today, actor Billy Porter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Live Performance/Live Theater category. Led by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, the Porters star is the 2,741st since completing the Walk of Fame in 1961. This Pittsburgh native is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. His electric rendition of Pray Tell in the groundbreaking FXs series Laid, earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Television Critics Association nominations. He recently earned a third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role. He was also the recipient of the Dorian Award for Television Performance of the Year from GALECA: The LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Society, as well as a nomination for the Black Reel Award for Best Actor. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Billy Porter, Mary Martha Ford and family attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Porter on December 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Porter’s star was unveiled at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., near the Pantages Theater. He will be joined by his sister Mary Martha Ford and manager Bill Butler joined the famous artist, as well as members of his family and his peers. After being introduced by Cornejo, Porter expressed his gratitude by receiving his award. I’m so grateful to be here. James Baldwin once said: It is the job of artists to disturb the peace. And as you all know, I take my job very seriously, he said, followed by a laugh. During his speech, Porter also opened up about the many obstacles he’s faced over the years, especially with regards to his race and sexuality. I have heard many things in my life – you are too black, too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant, homosexuality is an abomination, YOU are an abomination, and you will never be blessed, did you -he says. Well, we know that’s a lie. This theory knows more has no credibility, b****es. The article continues after the video. After thanking his contemporaries and loved ones, Porter paid a moving tribute to his mother, who unfortunately was not present. He then said, I also dedicate this moment to those who struggle. It has been a difficult few years for all of us; none of us are well – and that’s fine. Together we’ll heal, and I want to remind you all that this shit ain’t new, the american horror story star added. Were living in a circle of moment of life that seems surreal, blurred area reality for your nerves, children. Honey, the pain is real, the hate is real, the fear is real, yall. Breathe, everything is fine. When we love collectively and in unison, we win. It may take longer than we would like, but love always wins.

