Saree Fashion: 6 Bollywood Inspired Sarees You Must Have For This Wedding Season | fashion trends





Winter wedding season has arrived, which means it’s time to get your elaborate shawls, chunky jewelry, and stunning sarees out of the closet. Your attire should be appropriate for the event as any Indian wedding would welcome you with a touch of ostentation. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your wardrobe and spend some money on trendy stuff. The must-have sarees in every Indian woman’s wardrobe, whether for a wedding, cocktail party, summer brunch or formal business attire. A saree offers unparalleled elegance and comfort. The six-meter set is an essential and timeless piece for young and old, conservative and fashion-forward. (Also read: Blouse fashion trends 2022: 5 must-have blouses for this wedding season ) When it comes to wedding fashion and outfits, no one can do it better than our favorite Bollywood divas. Be it a sexy saree or a simple silk saree, they can make any outfit look glamorous. Take some wedding fashion cues from these beautiful sarees inspired by Bollywood actresses. Parineeti Chopra’s ruffled saree The pink ombre Parineeti saree features intricate pleats on the pallu, pleats and border. Additional ruffle detailing on the pallu and trim added a retro touch to the look. (Instagram/@parineetichopra) The pink ombre ruffled saree by Parineeti is a perfect inspiration for a wedding function as it looks elegant and trendy yet classy and elegant. The ruffled saree is ideal for combining ethical and trendy fashion in a single garment. This is the best approach to reintroducing the classic look. A ruffled saree would turn heads with its beauty and grace. Any woman can feel empowered being the center of attention when she walks into a room full of people. 2. Manushi Chhillar’s belted saree Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a belted black chiffon saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla) Like Manushi Chhillar, give your traditional saree a twist by adding a belt to it and look like a total stunner. We are completely in love with the fashion trend of belted sarees. Although belts are usually used with western clothing, we love how well they go with oriental clothing. Belted sarees offer an elegant style that suits any situation. A belt on a saree gives the conventional outfit a contemporary twist by emphasizing the curves. 3. Poojas Pastel Green Mirror Work Saree Poojas’ pastel green saree is decorated with white thread borders and the silver mirror work is absolutely stunning (Instagram/@hegdepooja) Pooja Hegde’s simple pastel green saree in white threads and silver mirror looks stunning and gives a total wedding attire vibe. Sarees with mirror work are a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. The best part about mirror work is that it can be incorporated into any type of fabric, from cotton to chiffon to silk. Mirror work is a symbol of celebration in ethnic clothing. You can elevate any look with a gorgeous mirror work saree by adding a bit of bling to your overall ensemble. 4. Deepika’s Sequin Saree Deepika Padukone’s midnight blue sequin saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse, is an ideal wedding saree inspiration. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone) Dressing up in a stunning sequin saree like Deepika Padukone would make you look like the ultimate glam queen. Sequin sarees are just what we need for a quick pick-me-up that takes little work and stays stylish every time you wear it. The only guideline you should follow when styling this saree is actually that less is more because you don’t want your makeup or jewelry to detract from the beauty of your saree. The sequin saree adds a modern touch to an otherwise simple or traditional garment. 5. Hina’s saree cape Hina Khan’s sheer organza saree and cape jacket are must-haves. (Instagram) Hina Khan’s sheer organza saree and cape jacket are must-haves for this wedding season. The cape has been making appearances recently and has added so much glitz to almost any ensemble. These lovely cape sarees are the perfect choice for your wardrobe if you like to mix and match your clothes. Even though saris are some of the most traditional garments, putting a cape on them makes them instantly fashionable. Add a short one with a trim at the hem and choose a blouse with more embellishments. Choose a transparent one to highlight the biggest features of the saree. 6. Kiara’s pure chikankari saree Gorgeous Kiara Advani looks dreamy in a white beaded chikankari saree. (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) Kiara Advani looked like a dream in this sheer chikankari saree with bead detailing and intricate embroidery. Chikankari saris are distinguished by their particular patterns and designs. It’s a perennial favorite that you can’t overlook. There are so many colors used, from white to black and pastels to bright hues. All colors look as good as they feel. It is an embroidery technique known as ombre work which looks quite delicate and is used on a variety of delicate sheer materials including georgette, chiffon, cotton, etc. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

