Danville’s Holiday Street Fair Showcases Local Business, Entertainment and Crafts | Applause

DANVILLE What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by getting out and enjoying some great food, shopping and maybe even a visit with Santa himself? The second annual Hometown Holiday Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street.

Rebecca Dressler, executive director/main street director of the Danville Business Alliance, which is sponsoring the event, said last year’s event was a success, but she hopes to see even more people come out This year.

It will be a festive street fair featuring holiday shopping, downtown businesses and craft vendors, Dressler said. We were happy with the turnout last year and hope for the same or higher turnout this year, now that it’s gaining momentum, as it’s the second year.”

The event will also include entertainment and activities. Parking is free on nearby streets and municipal lots.

We have about 50 vendors, craft and food vendors, a traveling accordionist, a puppet show featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Dressler said. There will also be Christmas music outside and there will be photo ops.

We wanted to have live music, but singing in the cold isn’t really easy for performers, so we’re going to play music through downtown speakers instead, Dressler said.

Santa Claus (the guy in the red suit sporting a white beard) will be on hand for those who want to visit him at his cottage on the corner of Lower Mulberry and Mill Street. It arrives Thursday with the Welcome Santa parade, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. He will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and again from noon to 3 p.m. and visits are free.

Kids can come and share their wish lists and parents can also take photos, Dressler said.

Visits with Santa Claus are free and children will leave with a goodie bag.

Streets will be closed due to local businesses and other craft and food vendors taking part, and Dressler said she’s sure shoppers would enjoy searching for unique holiday gifts for people on their list. of races.

Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman boutique and cosmetics, is looking forward to participating in Saturday’s event. As a small business owner, Roth said any time we have the chance to bring people to our town and show them what a quaint little town we have is a win, and when it’s is the holiday season, people seem to be looking for exactly that thing.

For its part, the Roths boutique will release its festive wheel of chance.

It’s a last minute decision, but we did it for Open House and it was a big hit, Roth said. Customers spin the wheel and match the sticker on the wheel with the one on the discount page. It’s just a little more fun that way.

Roth said it’s always exciting to see crowds downtown and felt we were lucky to have warm weather last year.

It feels like a Hallmark movie with the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays, she said.

Annie McCarty and her husband, Scott, recently opened their business, Troop 47 Trading Co., in downtown Danville and are excited to be a part of the event.

We really look forward to continuing to deepen our ties with the community,” said McCarty. Since we’re new in town, we love seeing the community hang out and meet new customers and friends.

McCarty believes that any time you bring people together, it creates a sense of community and belonging that is so important in small towns.

And downtown businesses and, more importantly, the people who run those businesses are the heart of our cities, she said. The more we support them, the stronger our community will be overall, and events like this are a fun and festive way to do that.

Troop 47 Trading Co. will be set up a little down the street from the storefront, in the same booth as Merle Norman. Its range of handmade candles, room sprays and car diffusers will be on display, and the store will be open throughout the event for more shopping. The store offers handmade goods, like jewelry, pottery, etc., made by local artisans, as well as cards and gifts, cozy accessories and cute Danville clothes.

Scott Edwards of Scotts Florals is a seasoned business owner in Danville and supports DBA efforts to encourage people to shop locally through events like this.

It’s a great way to encourage people to shop locally, he said. Danville has a huge variety of small businesses and lots to offer shoppers and supporting locals is so important. often donate to local events and fundraisers.

Since his storefront isn’t on Mill Street, Edwards said he still wasn’t sure what they were going to do for the event, but he had a few ideas to come up with. Either way, Scotts is beautifully decorated and a visit will put shoppers in the holiday spirit, he said.

In addition to flowers, Scotts Floral offers an extensive gift shop, children’s boutique, gourmet foods and a large greenhouse.

For more information on the Hometown Holiday event, go to www.visitdanvillepa.org.