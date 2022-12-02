Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on cricketer Rishabh Pant affair controversy: Didn’t know he was also known as RP | Bollywood





Urvashi Rautela has faced brutal trolling over the past few months when rumors that she is dating Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant surfaced online. Opening the entire episode in an exclusive chat, the actor begins by saying that she had no idea people would misinterpret things like that. RP is my co-actor and represents Ram Pothineni. I didn’t even know that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP, says Rautela. The actor adds that half of the things that have been said are absolutely false. People just assume things and write about them. And to those who believe such rumors, I would say that they need to analyze a bit. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because a Youtuber or anyone for that matter says something, how can you just believe it? she asks. While many made jokes and memes about Rautela, a few even called her a stalker for going to Australia behind Pant, who was there before the World Cup. The actor, however, later shared photos from the trip, detailing that she wasn’t even in the same city as him and how people were bullying her. No one cares about me or supports me, she wrote. Looking back on the incident and being laughed at through no fault of her own, Rautela retorts, We always see comparisons being made that cricketers get a lot more respect than actors, or that they earn more. than the actors, and that bothers me a lot. I understand that they play for the country and are widely loved and respected, but the actors have done a lot too. They also represented the country. I myself have done this so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons. Rautela also talks about the clip that showed people shouting her name and Pants’ name, and how it made her extremely uncomfortable. Calling this worrying, she elaborates, Anyone who represents the country should be respected. People can’t treat them like a commodity. They cannot behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That’s what I call invading privacy and I don’t appreciate it. When asked why she chose to stay a mum for so long and never be open to addressing any controversy or sharing her side of the story, Rautela says she’s a very reserved person and doesn’t care. not much of what people say about her. Trolling has become a way of life. It is a trend that continues and everyone becomes the target. Everyone has to go through it, including the Prime Minister. But I believe that in life there are much more important things to stress about and so I prefer to focus on work and worry about what to do professionally, says the actress, who wants people to talk more about her work because that’s what defines her and not those controversies.

