



With the weather getting cooler, the weather for summer 2023 planning is heating up. The Daily has outlined a 30-day plan so you don’t have to! Day 1-2: Brainstorm Describe the type of summer experience you hope to have. Options may include paid internships or work, unpaid internships, research work, or courses. You can also work on or off campus. It can be helpful to create a concept map to narrow down your options, especially regarding how each experience helps you achieve your individual goals. Northwestern offers resources to help you through this process. Be sure to check out the Northwestern Career Advancement website and Handshake Resource Library. Day 3-4: Identify Now that you know what kind of experience you’re looking for, it’s time to identify specific opportunities online. NCA recommends Hand shake and industry-focused job sites such as Idealistic for non-profit organizations or Adage To advertise. NCA also directs students to comprehensive job search sites such as In effect, LinkedInand Internships.com. Keeping track of the different employers and summer options you find is essential, so stay organized with a categorized Google Sheets or Excel spreadsheet, Google Doc, or even a piece of paper. On this same sheet, you can note specific deadlines and application requirements. Day 5-10: Identify… More NCA warns that some employers only post opportunities directly to their own sites and not elsewhere, so it’s important to keep the list of Day 2 employers and add to it as you continue your research. Visit each website and save your searches – it will save you time over the next few weeks. Make sure you meet the application criteria, including class year, grade point average, and major. Also, write down things like resumes, cover letters, and transcripts that you’ll need to prepare for your application. Day 5: Contact Create a list of academic or professional references, including their contact information, current title, and relationship to you. Contact these potential references to ask if they would be willing and able to attest to your work abilities and character. You can also send your resume for their reference. Day 10-15: Write Update your Curriculum Vitae and write a general cover letter using guidelines of the ANC. These will be your “template documents”, so edit, re-edit, then edit again. Day 15-20: Polish Make your CVs specific to each role you are applying for. Tweak these apps, waiting a day or two between each change cycle for a specific app. Day 20-29: Feedback Send your neat application materials to an advisor, including a guardian, peer, or member of ANC staffand implement their comments. Day 30: Apply Submit your applications well before the deadline if possible and check your inbox frequently for any updates or interview requests. Congratulations, you have completed the first step of summer planning! E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @Noracollins02 Related stories: — NU students express concern over focus on summer internships — Students and guidance counselors discuss the pandemic summer internship application process — Applications for the Summer Internship Bursary Program increase for the sixth consecutive year

