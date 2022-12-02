Kanye West ultimately won’t buy Talk





Comment this story Comment Kanye West will no longer buy the right-wing social app Parler, the company announced Thursday, saying it had mutually agreed with the embattled musician to end the deal. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has lost several lucrative deals in recent months, including partnerships with Gap and Adidas. after publicly making a series of anti-Semitic comments. He had agreed to buy Parler for an undisclosed sum, the company announced in October, which would have put Ye at the helm of a platform popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump. Kanye West plans to buy right-wing social app Talk, company says Parliament Technologies, Parlers parent company, tweeted Thursday that the decision to terminate the agreement was taken in the interests of both parties in mid-November. In an email, a spokeswoman for parliament said the deal was terminated primarily because of its recent and well-publicized trade difficulties. The company said he will continue to look for future growth opportunities and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community. You could not be reached for a comment. His reputation and business dealings have deteriorated significantly in recent months as the once revered entertainer has posted offensive and anti-Semitic comments online. He had been restricted by social media companies on posts, although he has since regained access to his Twitter account. Despite the backlash, Ye continued with defiant behavior. On Thursday, he retweeted a snippet of his interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones during their conversation, Ye, wearing a mask covering his entire face, said I love Jews, but I also love Nazis. I love Hitler, Ye said in the interview. You had dinner with Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort last month. Kanye West’s anti-Semitism cost him Adidas and most of his empire Ye was first greeted on Twitter in October by future Twitter owner Elon Musk, who said Welcome to Twitter, my friend! On Thursday, Musk replied to one of Yes’s tweets, which declared that Jesus was king. Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness, Musk wrote. I used to think turning the other cheek was weak and silly, but I was silly not to appreciate his profound wisdom. Parliament’s chief executive, George Farmer, said the company needed the marketing power of Yes in October when the deal was announced. Farmer said Ye was concerned about Big Tech censorship. Trump’s dinner with anti-Semites provides test of GOP’s response to extremism Talking gained popularity following the 2020 presidential election, but was taken offline following the January 6, 2021 uprising at the United States Capitol, after tech companies raised concerns about its policies of moderation. It came back online that year, but had lost much of its momentum with users.

