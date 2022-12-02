Orange is the New Black, Lost Actor Was 56 – The Hollywood Reporter





Brad William Henke, who was a defensive end in the NFL before launching an acting career that included television series such as Lost, Justified and Orange is the new black, is dead. He was 56 years old. Henke’s agent, Sheree Cohen, said The Hollywood Reporter that the artist died Tuesday in his sleep. The cause of death was not provided. He played prison guard Desi Piscatella on Netflix Orange is the new black in seasons four and five. Henke was among the show’s co-stars to receive the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast in a Comedy in 2016. Other significant recurring TV roles include Bram on ABC LostCover Bennett on FX Justified and Brendon on Prime Video Sneaky Pete. High-profile film credits included Maggie Gyllenhaal’s brother in sherrybaby (2006), Sam Rockwell’s best friend in To choke (2008) and a staff sergeant alongside Brad Pitt in Fury (2014). Born April 10, 1966, in Columbus, Nebraska, Henke was a defensive lineman for the University of Arizona football team and was drafted to the NFL by the New York Giants in 1989. He was picked by the Denver Broncos in front of his rookie. year and played in Super Bowl XXIV – he was 6-foot-4 and weighed 290 pounds at his peak – before his football career was cut short due to injuries. He started out as an actor in commercials, thanks to a recommendation from former NFL player Rod Martin. “Rod mentioned there was a need for actors to play football players for commercials, so I tried and got one for Pizza Hut,” Henke told the Citizen of Tucson in 1998. “While I was there, a guy invited me to take an acting class. I went and realized that was what I wanted to do. This led him to a successful career with countless credits, including recurring on Nash Bridges, Judging Amy, Dexter and The bridgeand a series regular gig on ABC October Road. Additionally, he has appeared on such major shows as IS, Law and order, Shameless, Office and Hawaii five-0. Other Henke films included Must love dogs (2005), world trade center (2006), Hollywoodland (2006), Works (2013), Divide (2016) and Bright (2017). He was also in a number of sports-themed projects, namely the 1996 movies space jam and the fan and 2014 draft day. He continued to land in recent years with the 2020 miniseries The stall and a 2022 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unitmore comedy movie block party which was released in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/brad-william-henke-dead-orange-is-the-new-black-1235273835/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos