The story of “Goncharov”, a Scorsese film that does not exist

A man lies in a pool of his own blood. A single tear rolls down the side of her face, as the moonlight dances in her eyes.

Does this image tell you something? Nope? You clearly haven’t seen Goncharov (1973). It’s a masterpiece of Martin Scorsese’s early period and the greatest mob movie ever made.

Even movie buffs could be forgiven for not knowing Goncharov, mostly because it’s not real. But it does exist, at least in the hearts and minds of Tumblr users, where users have created elaborate metafiction around Goncharov, including a poster, cast list, trailer, soundtrack, and scene-by-scene distribution. The community turned it into a meme that spread across the internet like wildfire last week, to the point that even Scorsese himself was in on the joke.

Rahul Bhargavaassistant professor of art, design and journalism at Northeastern, calls it creativity unleashed in a delightful way and a fascinating case study of how the internet makes memes and invents meaning.

This is one of those examples where social media unleashes people’s creativity in a positive way, says Bhargava.

Northeast experts say memes are powerful collective storytelling tools that leverage the potential of the internet in both positive and problematic ways. From left to right: Rahul Bhargava assistant professor of journalism and art and design, Joseph Reagle, associate professor of communication studies, and John Wihbey assistant professor of journalism and media innovation. Photos by Alyssa Stone and Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

But how did it all start? Goncharov’s story (1973) begins with a pair of boots. In 2020, Tumblr user zootycoon posted a photo of counterfeit boots with an unusual tag on the tongue. In capitals, it read: The Greatest Mafia Movie Ever Made. Martin Scorsese presents Goncharov.

Only Scorsese never made a movie called Goncharov. The greatest mafia ever created would have come out at a time when Scorsese was still making a name for himself. It would have been released the same year as Scorseses Mean Streets, a much more modest detective film compared to Goncharov’s epic tale of violence, betrayal and mortality.

Users quickly realized the name was likely a misspelling of Gomorrah, a 2008 Italian mob drama that Scorsese endorsed. That didn’t stop Tumblr from taking this random piece of movie history and running with it.

In 2020, Tumblr user abandonambition replied: This idiot hasn’t seen Goncharov, perpetuating the idea that this is a long-lost masterpiece. For some reason the meme reappeared this year when user beelzeebub created a poster for the movie, with its regular Scorsese stars like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and character names and appearances. Photoshopped using footage from other films, the poster and its tagline Winter Comes to Naples were enough to get the Tumblr hive mind going.

For a week, the community turned Goncharov into a creative exercise in improvisation with few rules and even fewer limits on how creative he could get.

The plot, written collaboratively by the community, is almost irrelevant. De Niro is the titular Russian mob boss/nightclub owner who moved to Naples for some reason. Her fiancé, Katya (Cybill Shepherd), is a spy, and her partner/rival/implied love interest, Andrey (Harvey Keitel), forms the third point in a love triangle. Meanwhile, there are hints of romance between Katya and Sofia (Sophia Loren), a one-legged Jewish refugee. There’s also Ice Pick Joe (Jon Kazale), a villain wielding an ice pick, lurking in the background.

Does this all make sense? Kind of. Most of the scenes depicted in the developed Google Doc sketching the lore of the movies wouldn’t be out of place in a historical mob epic. Users understand the tropes and have either given a loving tribute or an incisive critique of these genres of films. But it’s more important to go with the joke, adding more context, more story, and more fiction. It’s the idea at the heart of any meme, says Joseph Reagleassociate professor of communication studies at Northeastern.

They can accumulate layers and layers of content and referrals, Reagle says. Things move between contexts, lose context, and increase context very quickly.

Goncharov is no exception. People made fan art, shipped their favorite characters, and quoted their favorite lines from the movie. Within a week, the meme itself got a Wikipedia page. There’s a trailer, a soundtrack, a review by Gene Siskel from 1973, and countless interpretations and analyzes of the film’s deeper meaning. Ice Pick Joe’s tragic story makes him an embodiment of the cycle of violence. The use of clocks represents mortality, the inevitability of death, our desire to stop time and enjoy what little time we have. Freed from reality, Goncharov has been set apart and dissected more than many actual films.

This type of collective storytelling is not new. Reagle says it goes back as far as haiku, which started as a board game. But how stories and memes like Goncharov gain traction and reach virality is something companies, content creators and social media platforms are looking for in the modern media landscape. As for why one meme goes more viral than another, that’s still a mystery.

At any time there is a cultural vibe, then there is a technological set of affordances, and the combination of these two products produces emergent phenomena, says John Wihbey, associate professor of journalism at Northeastern. Sometimes the match falls and the ground is wet and it’s not going anywhere, and sometimes the match falls and there’s a perfect amount of very dry tinder and then suddenly you have a forest fire.

Why did Goncharov take off on Tumblr? Bhargata speculates that it was the perfect combination of idea and platform.

Tumblr is built around sharing media assets in a way that encourages a lot of creativity, he says. The movie poster and backstories lend themselves to Tumblr in a way that can only be described in social terms, not technological ones.

It also draws on a contemporary cultural need: the collective cinematic experience.

The collective experience of a film appearing in the culture and the people paying attention to it is something that brings people together, Bhargava says. We all connect to a story in some way and we share it together and form a common understanding of it, much like the big meme phenomena that we all experience together and suddenly have a common understanding of what it means and who belongs collectively.

The impact of a meme like Goncharov won’t be as seismic as political memes or something like GameStonk. But it’s a useful reminder, says Bhargava, that at a time when Twitter is facing a Existential crisisThe internet can still be a creative, often ridiculous place.

As we think about the future of these platforms that we collectively call social media, thinking about the technologies, features and social structures that allow things like this example to happen is a very rich question, says Bhargava. People and we want to connect with other people and have fun and do stupid things, and that’s definitely one of the main things the internet should be for.

