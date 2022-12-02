The Rings Of Power Recasts Adar As Joseph Mawle Steps Down Ahead Of Season 2





Joseph Mawle passes the torch Adar. Credit: Amazon Amazon has announced the arrival of seven new cast members power rings in season 2 today. Buried in this news was a redesign. The role of Adar, the dark elf father of the orcs will no longer be held by game of thrones former Joseph Mawle. Mawle retires and Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) will enter the room. I loved my time exploring Middle Earth and delving into Tolkian mythology, Mawle tweeted Thursday. I’m so honored that the character was loved. He wanted to tell you his story. Although as an actor, it remains my wish, my job description to explore new characters and new worlds. Wishing the cast and crew all the best for S2, I’ll be cheering you on from behind the scenes. Now, there are countless reasons why someone might leave a show. Maybe Mawle had a better role elsewhere. Maybe he will resurrect and appear in Snow, the possible next Jon Snow game of thrones spin off. Reprising his role as Benjen Stark would be very cool, especially considering how little time Benjen has on the show and in the books. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> But there are also plenty of good reasons to stay on a show, especially a massive show like rings of power which must pay well given its gargantuan budget. And Mawle was, in my humblest opinion, the best actor of it all, really giving Adar a depth and texture that most characters (ahem, Galadriel) was sorely lacking. Leaving a show and a paycheck like that behind is no small feat. It makes me think that maybe Mawle wasn’t happy with the way things turned out. After all, what many people remember is not Adar who brought about the creation of Mordor, but PowerPoint’s goofy transition from Southlands to Mordor that we get in Adar’s final scene in Season 1 . It’s meme territory, and not exactly flattering for anyone involved with the show. Oh well, whatever it is, power rings just lost one of his best actors and I don’t know how Adar’s character will recover. I can imagine another scene between Halbrand and Adar where Adar asks Do you remember me? and Halbrand replies, no. Kind of a reversal of the original scene, you know? SO DEEP. power rings likely returns in 2024. You can read more about the new cast members here. Check my video reaction to the Adar redesign below: As always, I would love it if you follow me here on this blog and subscribe to my youtube channel so you can stay up to date on all my reviews and TV, movie and video game coverage. Thanks!

