Lars von Trier behind the curtain

Lars von Triers’ supernatural soap opera The Kingdom, which aired on Danish public television in 1994, is set in a Copenhagen medical facility overrun with equal capacity by vengeful ghouls and pale Scandinavian bureaucrats. A typical episode might find a doctor grafting a cancerous liver onto his body as a trophy or members of staff engaging in a game of blackmail over a severed head. In the most notorious sequence, a pregnant woman gives birth to a blood-soaked adult man with the face of creepy German actor Udo Kier. The series was part of The Shining and part ER, with an atmosphere of absurd terror that eerily foreshadowed The Office. The talkative neurosurgeon Dr Stig Helmer (Ernst-Hugo Jregrd), newly imported from Sweden and towering above his Danish colleagues, was the figure of Ricky Gervais, a type of world’s worst boss who rages helplessly at his own obsolescence.

The kingdom ran for two raucous seasons and von Trier had hoped to make a third, but Jregrd died in 1998 and von Trier eventually moved on. A remake developed by Stephen King in 2004 retained little of the original genre chemistry. It was therefore a welcome surprise when von Trier announced, in December 2020, that he would be reviving the series for a final episode titled The Kingdom Exodus. This time, the hapless antagonist is the late, unofficial son of Dr. Helmers (Mikael Persbrandt), who is belittled among the staff as Halfmer and abandoned to assemble his own flawed. Ikea office furniture alone. The series, broadcast on THE BADbalances demonic plotlines and slapstick medical gags with tongue-in-cheek jokes, callbacks and cameos aimed at die-hard fans.

By an unfortunate coincidence, the project arrived at the same time as von Triers’ medical news. In August, von Triers’ production company, Zentropa, announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Von Trier told me recently, on Zoom, that his symptoms made directing the series difficult. The cast of Kingdom Exodus are doing a good job, he said. But I felt very bad, because I had this disease, and I didn’t know I had it at the time. He was eventually diagnosed and, with a characteristic mix of narcissism and self-abasement, chose to make an oblique reference to his on-screen condition. In the original realm, von Trier appeared in formal attire at the end of each episode to recap ridiculous storylines and bask in his divine creative control. In Exodus, his role is the same, but the exegesis is delivered behind a curtain for reasons he describes, in voiceover, as vanity. Only his shoes are visible, under the factory, a poignant symbol of a filmmaker who happily compared his cinema to a pebble lodged in a shoe.

Von Trier has always been a divisive filmmaker, both decorated and maligned in arthouse circles, but he has spent the last decade of his career under the veil of his clumsy off-screen provocateur. In 2011, during the Cannes press conference for Melancholia, his film about a woman whose colossal misfortune seems to bring about the end of the world, a journalist asks von Trier a question about his German roots. He responded with a rambling kamikaze monologue in which he said he sympathized with Hitler and added: How can I get out of that sentence?…OK, I’m a Nazi. As a close follower of von Triers’ gonzo career (not to mention a Jew), I found the comment flippant and obnoxious, but not particularly meaningful. Von Trier, a critic of far-right ideologies at home and abroad, has always had a devout sense of political incorrectness, and he’s never been one to back down on an outrageous claim. When an uproar ensued and Cannes declared von Trier persona non grata, he publicly declared his remorse, then had the phrase printed on a T-shirt and wore it to his next premiere, where it completed the newly created four-letter word. tattooed on his knuckles.

During our conversation, von Trier spoke slowly and deliberately, with some awareness of his fragile condition. But he mentioned Hitler uninvited, looking amused that he was suddenly back on dangerous ground. He was at home in Lyngby, just north of Copenhagen, sitting in front of a framed painting that bears a striking and enigmatic resemblance to Peter Paul Rubens’ Massacre of the Innocents, depicting the slaughter of infants in Bethlehem. When I asked him about his impulse to take on controversy scabs, he said, “Are you asking if I’m a Nazi? and added, I should have put on my uniform. He admitted that upon reflection, the Melancholia affair may have been unconsciously planned. The day before the press conference, he went to see his friend and mentor Gilles Jacob, the former president of Cannes and eminence of power. He gave me a book about Cannes, and there were two pictures of me in it: one with me in a leather jacket with a bald head, and one with me in a tuxedo. And then underneath it says, that’s how it always goes with the rebels. They start one way and then they conform. I told him, I don’t think that’s a good thing to write. I don’t like it anyway. So I have to come up with something very provocative to say at tomorrow’s press conference. He said, yes, you do.

Such lagging tendencies have helped fuel misconceptions that von Trier is a gifted but immature offender. He’s called himself just a big-screen masturbator, but a more accurate diagnosis might be that he’s a cinematic prankster who fervently and somewhat paradoxically believes in innocence as a virtue. Films like Breaking the Waves (1996), starring Emily Watson, and Dancer in the Dark (2000), starring Bjrk, are odes to martyrdom that pit holy fools against emissaries of a cold and cruel world. Part of von Triers’ polarizing trilogy of physically and mentally brutalized innocent women, starring Nicole Kidman with Dogville (2003), these films earned von Trier accusations of misogyny and masochism. But he returned the protagonists’ Pyrrhic victories with such ecstasy that any allegations of bad faith seemed moot. Von Triers’ films have always been perched on a tightrope between brutal shock tactics and dry satire. To use the title of the trilogies, they also sport their golden hearts on their sleeves.

Von Trier has always been clear that he sees cinema as a way to reveal himself. He grew up in Copenhagen in a radical communist home where, as he once said, everything was allowed except feelings, religion and pleasure. This upbringing left him with a host of debilitating blocks and a complicated relationship with authority. His most widely circulated non-Nazi quote is I’m afraid of everything in life except movies. After trying and failing to gain entry to Denmark’s national film academy, he was finally admitted on his third attempt, in 1979, and found a suitably obnoxious way to mark the occasion. He said to me: The first thing I did was take a spray can and then, on the wall, just in front of the director’s window, I wrote that film school is dead. Von Triers’ willingness to play the enfant terrible was a big part of his early legend, but so was his almost unearthly poise with a camera. In 1984, at the age of twenty-eight, he won a technical prize at Cannes for his first feature, The Element of Crime, an expressionist police procedural with an immersive hypnotic effect. He had learned to make films on 8mm from his mother. camera using a handy manual. I still have it, he said, from the book. And it’s so worn out because I’ve read it so many times. He added, I will say that I learned ten times more from this book than I learned from film school.

Von Trier’s films are filled with allusions to his favorite directors, but he talks about his cinema as the work of a solitary explorer. I wanted to see myself as a scientist who was placed on a desert island and invited to go west, he said. This meant that I only had to go with my own compass and then follow the route given to me, because otherwise it would have no meaning. His journey as a pilgrim was partly defined by fruitful detours, such as his co-founding, in the 90s, of the collective of filmmakers Dogme 95, which was both a daring experiment and a publicity stunt. Its members took a semi-facetious vow of chastity, embracing an ascetic filmmaking process on location, using only handheld cameras; avoiding period pieces or genre tropes in order to save cinema from manipulative visual beauty. (I like rules and boundaries, von Trier told me. I also like when I have my back against a wall. I have to come up with something completely new to say.) low-res ugliness, and its two long The most famous films Dancer in the Dark, which won the 2000 Palme d’Or, and the epic Thornton Wilder pastiche Dogville are united in part by their status as horrors. But Dogville, which was shot on a bare soundstage meant to represent a Depression-era mountain town, exemplified von Triers’ powers of suggestion. With a devilish smile, he told me that he had written the screenplay, a dialogue shootout chained by a masterful voice-over, about a ten-day cocaine consumption. Normally when you write you stop and don’t know if you should go right or left. With coke, you’re fine. You decide right away.