2022 Eater Carolinas Awards Winners

Today we are delighted to announce the winners of the Eaters Awards 2022, celebrating some of the new restaurants that have had a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene. Across North and South Carolina, chefs and restaurateurs were eager to dive into projects delayed due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. It felt like a flurry of new spots opening across the states and sparking renewed interest in the scene. From Filipino cuisine in Asheville, NC, to Puerto Rican barbecue in Charleston, SC, there were exciting ideas and menus in unexpected places.

Please join us in celebrating this year’s incredible group of winners. Without further ado, here they are.

Best Restaurants in New Carolina: Neng Jr.s

Chef Silver Iocovozzi set out to introduce Asheville to the food they grew up with in North Carolina and the Philippines, and Neng Jr. (701 Haywood Road, Asheville) was born after months of waiting.

Iocovozzi’s menu comes from their mother, Marissa Cousler, and their Filipino heritage. The plates always turn, depending on what is available and the whims of the kitchen. On some nights, you might find a special deconstructed lobster or soft inihaw sweetbreads with bok choy or beef spring rolls credited to a mom’s recipe. Always order the seasonal fruit dish if it is on the menu. Perfectly ripe fruit comes with a zesty dip that enhances every bite.

The West Asheville Restaurant’s bright red dining room looks like an effortlessly cool hug from your best friend, the staff are genuinely welcoming (seriously, you’ll want to follow them all on Instagram after you leave). Warm smoke billows from the kitchen and 90s pop hits play overhead in the 17-seat dining room. It’s a perfect intimate space to showcase the thoughtful menu.

Americans are familiar with Italian food, Mexican food, Chinese food, Iocovozzi told Eater in a previous interview, Filipino food is not only new to Asheville, but it hasn’t reached that traditional avenue, even in the big cities. It has gained more attention and exposure over the past six years or so. I think the time is right, and I’m excited to do it here in my city. Erin Perkins

North Carolina Restaurant of the Year: Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

At least once a week, a potential customer turns on his heels after reading the airline menu at Cheeni Indian Food Emporium (1141 Falls River Ave, Raleigh) and exits. Owner Preeti Waas knows why, as they often ask her: where’s the chicken tikka masala?

But Waas is not discouraged. Cheeni, which overlooks the parking lot of its Raleigh, NC, mall at an Ace Hardware store, isn’t meant to be a classic American-fit Indian restaurant. In a way, it’s not a restaurant at all. And that’s what makes it so remarkable.

Part all-day cafe and part community hub, Cheeni offers an alternative and more complex take on restaurants as a third space. A small but growing market offers everything from cookbooks to pints of masala chai ice cream. Waas, a former cooking teacher, teaches and hosts guest chefs in her stately show kitchen in the adjacent room, which has also hosted events such as a Diwali party and a reading tour.

Cheeni focuses on lighter snacks during the day, with the tiffin section of the menu offering everything from heavily seasoned spiral masala fries to dosa waffle with rice lentils and sambhar. At night, large plates rule, especially Hariyali whole fish with ginger and green chilli cooked in the tandoor oven and Bengali braised roast chicken. This makes it different from anything available in the region, but compared to the overall concept of Waas, its deserved national distinction Eric Ginsburg

South Carolina Restaurant of the Year: Verns

Many people say they want to start a neighborhood restaurant, but husband and wife team Daniel Dano and Bethany Heinze succeeded on their first attempt with vernes (41 Bogard Street, Charleston). Tucked away in the mostly residential area of ​​Cannonbourough/Elliotborough, the American bistro capitalizes on the couple’s strengths, with Bethany on the adventurous wine list and Dano in the kitchen. Dano was previously the head chef at former Charleston institution McCradys, and Bethany ran the bar before leaving for Los Angeles in 2016 to work with celebrity restaurateurs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. They came back to open Verns.

The menu is inspired by Danos’ work with hyper-local produce at McCradys, ingredient-based cooking in California, and travels across Europe with Bethany. Dishes include perfectly roasted chicken in brown butter jus or bouncy charred sourdough with allium butter.

Longtime Lowcountry residents have noticed that Verns resembles the early days of the legendary Charleston restaurant FIG (232 Reunion Street, Charleston), which isn’t a punch against the FIG now, but does mean that Verns executes James Beard-worthy cuisine with impeccable service, but the hordes of tourists haven’t quite found it yet. Erin Perkins

Best Carolina Restaurant Design of the Year: Pink Bellies

After years on the food truck and food hall scene, Charleston was well acquainted with chef Thai Phis’ Vietnamese cuisine, but no one expected the permanent location of pink bellies (595 King Street, Charleston) would be such a vibe.

Phi worked with Thomas & Denzinger Architects to create layer upon layer of undulating surfaces for light to bounce off, which creates an underwater effect once the sun goes down. Pinks, blues, purples and hints of orange bounce around the room as patrons toast and sip bowls of garlicky noodles.

Phi once told Eater, I really like Japanese architecture and James Turrelart installations. Momofuku Toronto and Tartine Manufactory SF were huge influences. Both spaces seamlessly showcase the craftsmanship that goes into the food with their open kitchens. And both have very thoughtful use of lighting in their dining rooms. This space seems more representative of the Saigon I know, where modern architecture rubs shoulders with historic French buildings in a tropical climate.

With such stunning interiors, it’s always a party at Pink Bellies. Erin Perkins

Best Carolina BBQ of the Year: Palmira Barbecue

Pitmaster Hector Garate wanted to join the new wave of smoked meat lovers bringing their unique cultural twist to what is generally considered American barbecue. What started as a hobby, smoking beef brisket for his family, became a pop-up BBQ Palmira and is now set up to be a brick and mortar establishment (2366 Ashley River Road, Charleston). Garate pulls the best bits of flavors and techniques from Texas, North Carolina and his native home of Puerto Rico to create his menu of juicy beef cheeks, smoked pulled pork and rich barbacoa.

Palmira began as a pop-up brewery highlighting Garates’ partnership with historic pig farmer Marvin Ross of particular pig. The popularity of barbecue led to a residency at the food hall Port of call (99 Market Street, Charleston), but now Garate is out on his own and hopes to have a permanent home for Palmira next March at West Ashley. The pitmaster promises more sides and specials in the new space. I’m pretty sure everything will evolve and evolve and evolve, says Garate, because last year we evolved so much from the beginning. Erin Perkins