Dumping of bodies of Green Book actors leads to charge of concealing corpses





A Bronx man has been charged with concealing a human corpse after the body of an actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Green Book was found dumped outside a sheet metal shop in the Hunts Point section of the boroughs, police said on Thursday. The dead man, identified by police as 60-year-old Frank Vallelonga Jr., was found on Oak Point Avenue just before 4 a.m. Monday by officers responding to a 911 call for an unconscious man, officials said. Emergency service workers pronounced Mr Vallelonga dead at the scene, police said. His body showed no obvious signs of trauma, and the medical examiners office was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to police, who classified Mr Vallelonga as homeless. In addition to concealing a human corpse, the man arrested in the case, Steven Smith, 35, has been charged with several other crimes, including grand theft of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the court records.

Mr Smith was arrested after a review of surveillance video showed a gray Hyundai Elantra he was driving stopping at the Oak Point Avenue address, according to a criminal complaint. He got out of the car, pulled a body out of the passenger side, dropped it on the curb, got back in the car and drove off, according to the complaint. The car belonged to Mr Vallelongas’ brother Nick, who told police Mr Smith did not have permission to drive it, the complaint says. Mr. Smith told investigators he did not know Frank Vallelonga Jr. at all, the complaint states. This guy was already dead, Mr. Smith told police, according to the complaint. He overdosed. I have nothing to do with it. A woman Mr. Smith called Pam approached him and said someone had overdosed in the car, Mr. Smith continued, according to the complaint. I went to the car and left. I don’t remember which way.

He added, according to the complaint, I pulled the body out of the car on the ground. Mr Smith was released after being arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court and is expected to return to court next month, records show. A spokesman for the Legal Aid Society, which represents him, said Mr Smith was not involved in the deceased’s unfortunate death and declined to say more, pending further investigation . Green Book, which won the 2018 Best Picture Oscar, was based on the story of Mr. Vallelongas’ father, Frank Vallelonga Sr., a former Copacabana bouncer who was hired to protect Don Shirley, a pianist noir, while visiting the Jim Crow South in 1962. The film and its selection as best picture were the subject of substantial controversy. Young Mr. Vallelonga played his father’s brother Rudy in the film. Viggo Mortensen played the elder Mr. Vallelonga. Nick Vallelonga, who co-wrote the screenplay for Green Book, shared the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Mr. Shirley. In addition to Green Book, Frank Vallelonga Jr. has had small roles in several other TV shows and movies, most recently The Birthday Cake last year. His father, who died in 2013, was also an actor. The elder Mr. Vallelonga, known professionally as Tony Lip, often portrayed organized crime figures, including mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi on HBO’s The Sopranos.

