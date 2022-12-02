Swara Bhasker is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra





Actor Swara Bhasker, the latest film personality to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday appealed to his fellow citizens to join the Indian National Congress mass contact program. IMAGE: Actor Swara Bhasker walks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photographs: Courtesy @ReallySwara/Twitter The actress who is known for speaking her mind on topical issues was seen having a brisk walk with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. In a Twitter thread, Bhasker said she was thrilled to join the march, led by Gandhi. “Joined @bharatjodo yatra today and walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment and love is inspiring! The participation and warmth of everyday people, the enthusiasm of Congress workers and the caring and RG’s care for everyone and everything around him is astounding! @INCIndia,” she wrote. Asking people to turn up in large numbers for the yatra, the actor said, “I was only passing @RahulGandhi a bouquet that a young man in the buzzing crowd had brought and was desperately trying to get to. to RG…You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra folks…Defend our country! (sic).” Bhasker, who is often criticized for voicing her opinion on social media, urged citizens to “resist the hate”. ‘At a time when hate is normal and the prevailing logic is that no low is too low as long as the election is won’.. when society is so brutalized we barely blink at heinous crimes , @bharatjodo yatra is a radical new imagination & expression of how we can resist hate @INCIndia,” she wrote. Earlier today, the official Indian National Congress Twitter account shared a photo of Bhasker with Gandhi. “Today famous actress @ReallySwara is part of #BharatJodoYatra. Presence of every section of society has made this yatra a success,” the tweet read. Previously, movie personalities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai and Akanksha Puri have participated in the yatra. Hollywood star John Cusack on Twitter had also pledged his support for the Walk, a congressional mass contact program, in late September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day’s break and headed to Agar Malwa, the final district of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra is to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial region of Malwa-Nimar in western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due to be held next year. From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4, according to a schedule announced by Congress. The Gandhi-led march entered Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district from neighboring Maharashtra on November 23. It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts of MP. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

