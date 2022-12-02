Brad William Henke dead at 56: Former NFL player turned actor ‘died in his sleep’

Actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke has died aged 56.

Henke’s family said the actor – best known for his appearances on shows such as Orange Is the New Black, Justified and Lost – died in his sleep on November 28, according to Deadline. The cause of his death was unclear Thursday.

“Brad was an incredibly kind and energetic man,” his manager Matt DelPiano said. TMZ. “A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community…and we loved him back.” Our thoughts are with his wife and family.

Henke, who also starred in films such as Pacific Rim and World Trade Center, played college football at the University of Arizona and was later drafted by the New York Giants and played for the Denver Broncos .

Henke was born April 10, 1966 in Columbus, Nebraska, and grew up in Littleton, Colorado. After retiring from professional football in 1994, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his coaching career and began auditioning for acting roles.

He went on to star in over 100 roles, initially appearing on TV shows such as ER, Chicago Hope, Silk Stockings and Nash Bridges.

Henke’s first recurring role was on the WB series Nikki, with Nikki Cox, from 2000 to 2002, in which he played the role of Thor.

Henke was seen on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in LA

The actor has racked up over 100 credits in his Hollywood career

Henke then starred as Henry ‘Hank’ Ungalow on Showtime’s Going to California from 2001 to 2002.

He continued to appear in shows such as CSI, Crossing Jordan and Judging Amy, and in films such as The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Must Love Dogs, The Zodiac, North Country, World Trade Center and Hollywoodland. .

Henke in 2006 appeared in four episodes of the Showtime series Dexter portraying murder suspect Tony Tucci.

Henke played Desi Piscatella in 26 episodes of Orange Is the New Black from 2016 to 2018

Henke was seen at an event in New York to support the series in 2016

He then appeared on the ABC show October Road in 2007. Henke made appearances on shows such as CSI: Miami, Law & Order and Life on Mars before landing the role of Bram on the ABC series Lost, in which he appeared in six episodes between 2009 and 2010.

Henke starred as Desi Piscatella, a gay prison officer, in 26 episodes of Orange Is the New Black from 2016 to 2018. In 2017 and 2018, he shared a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a comedy series. .

Henke in 2020 appeared on the Discovery series Manhunt, and in 2020 and 2021 appeared on the CBS All Access show The Stand. Other recent roles were on Law & Order: SVU and in the films Block Party and Run & Gun.

The actor is survived by his wife, Sonja, his mother Tammy, his sister Annette, his stepchildren Aaden and Leasa and his granddaughter Amirah.