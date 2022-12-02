Roles After The Big Bang Theory, Netflix’s Hollywood, Spoiler Alert – The Hollywood Reporter

Jim Parsons is learning to love control. For most of his career, the actor best known for a 12-season run starring The Big Bang Theory has been almost exclusively invested in delivering the best possible performance. Even after one of those massive offers to stay put at the end of the sitcom spawned shingle That’s Wonderful Productions, navigating the off-camera stuff often felt like a job better suited to someone other. The business prospered: The big Bang spin off Young Sheldon recently hit 100 episodes, the comedy call me kat was a rare scripted success at Fox, and Netflix Special proved a critical darling. But his latest project, which Parsons also stars in, signals a shift. “spoiler alert changed everything,” he says of the film, which hit theaters Dec. 2 via Focus Features and is based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir of losing his partner to cancer. “Something that once made me feel distracted actually informed me as an actor. I realized that I wanted our business to get to a place where we’re producing almost solely for me.

Speaking in mid-November from the Manhattan home he shares with husband and business partner Todd Spiewak, and who has just completed a matinee of the musical A man of no importance at Classic Stage Company, Parsons discussed lessons in managing expectations, his unforeseen string of queer roles and why, at 49, the self-proclaimed latecomer is “still in bloom.”

Hoh shortly after The Big Bang Theory finished did you go back to new york?

We did our last performance on a Tuesday night. On Wednesday we did the handprints and stuff at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. Thursday morning I was on a plane from LA

Increasingly, you also produce the projects in which you act. Is it intentional?

It was kind of the exact opposite. I wasn’t well enough versed in Hollywood machinations to know that at some point during big Bang renegotiations would be one thing – that part of a new contract was my own production company. Why? I was just an actor. I considered it a gift, but I remember saying at the time that I didn’t want to develop any work for myself. I didn’t want to be another actor with a vanity project production company.

What did you learn from those first swings?

We made a movie that I was in, A child like Jake, which was not an encouraging experience. Very difficult. He didn’t have a big budget. I kept thinking, “This is the headache I was afraid of.”

Apart from the budget, what was the headache?

We weren’t with a studio, it was independent. And I’m sure I would feel differently now, but it was just more motley than I was comfortable with. I didn’t know where to look for support, and producing and performing at the same time was really difficult. Our production company was then a small group. Having six of us on staff has changed things.

In terms of casting, what were your offers right after big Bang and how have they changed since?

I already knew I was doing the movie version of band boys with Ryan Murphy. And meanwhile, Ryan asked me if I would Hollywood. I had a few offers, but it wasn’t tons. Nothing seemed to fit or feel like the right thing to do next. Then I received an email asking if I was interested in doing this piece, A man of no importance, edited by John Doyle. I had seen his Sweeney Todd and his Company, which I loved. It’s new for me to have the reason to do something just to be, I want to work with a director.

What other directors might inspire you to sign up for something?

Mike Mills. I watched a lot of his work during the pandemic. And I always wanted to work with Paul Thomas Anderson. Maybe I should make some sort of wish list and put it on an altar with a candle next to it.

What did you learn about expectations by doing Hollywood? Ryan is doing incredibly well on Netflix now, but that series hasn’t landed the way many expected.

I’ve always tried to manage my own expectations. Hollywood was an interesting example. It was such a huge machine, with so many characters, that it was hard to get a full grip other than your scenes. I never had a good idea of ​​what the show was even aiming to be. Then it was released during the pandemic, so it was all six and seven. The signing had everything to do with Ryan. He’s a flame, and those creative butterflies tend to flock to him. I have never worked with such a creative team.

Parsons (far right) in Spoiler alert. Courtesy of Linda Källérus/Focus Features

What have you learned from your experiences working with Chuck Lorre?

With Chuck, I have always been impressed by his rhythmic talent. He brings a lot to the work he does, but a big part of the success of his sitcoms is that he understands how to take them forward musically. They play like a good pop song. They are worth repeating and you can dance to them.

Would you like to play in a television show again in this capacity?

At this point, no. It was a wonderful ride and I never hated a day. But what my mind craves are new people, new experiences. I exercised the muscles of a set that lasted 12 years. Now I want to be surprised.

You are developing an Andy Warhol project in which you are going to act. Before you get the green light, do you try on the white wig and look in the mirror?

No, that would scare me. For me, these are progressive steps. If I’m intrigued, I start reading and talking and educating myself. If I jumped straight to “Can they make me look like him?”, I’d be like, “Let’s not do that.” I don’t know if that’s just my way of working, but the moment I say it, I realize that’s how I approach everything. I was a latecomer in many ways, and that can be reflected in this way of working.

When did you bloom?

Oh, always in bloom. Just my personality type, I guess. And I think that had everything to do with me figuring out how to take a more aggressive hand in the production company. I admire people who jump their feet in front of things, but that was never me. I think that’s part of the reason why I didn’t play sports. I was like, “Wait, wait. I don’t want to be hit in the face with a bullet, for God’s sake. I tell you, everything is connected.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your job right now?

This is the work that I have done – band boysthis fascinating character in Hollywood, spoiler alert and now this room. I portrayed a gay man in all of them. And, not so long ago, I would have said, “Well, isn’t it lovely, to only be offered gay roles.” But these characters were so rich that I was able to make discoveries and insights into my personal growth and my humanity. I don’t want to sound fancy, but it’s true. All of this has given me opportunities to explore my place in this world and in this industry. The feeling of growth is what has brought me the most happiness in my work lately.

Speaking of gay characters, I heard you’re going to be voicing the Hanna-Barbera character Snagglepuss in a new animated series.

Snagglepuss was, for me, probably the first gay totem I had without even knowing it – aside from Uncle Arthur on Delighted reruns. I remember feeling, “Well, you look familiar. Why is that?” (Laughs.) To get to add an extra layer to Snagglepuss, if we get that chance? Oh yeah.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

