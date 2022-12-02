Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan bring Bollywood glamor to the Red Sea Film Festival | Bollywood
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival kicked off Thursday in Jeddah with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in attendance. While Shah Rukh received an honorary award acknowledging his contribution to the film industry, Priyanka glammed her best on the red carpet at the festival’s opening ceremony. The videos from the film festival are now online and their fans can’t keep calm seeing them at the event. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
A video shows him waving at the paparazzi with aadab as they walk backwards past him to capture him walking down the red carpet. There are also photos of him addressing the audience from the podium after receiving his award. The actor was in a black suit paired with a black shirt. In a media interaction on the sidelines of the festival, Shah Rukh talked about his upcoming film Pathaan and said he wants to make Mission Impossible-like films for the next 10 years.
Priyanka Chopra attended the event in an elaborate shimmering beige dress with huge sleeves. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and greeted the paparazzi with a namaste as she posed for them on the red carpet.
Priyanka also celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary on the same day and shared an Instagram post to wish husband Nick Jonas on the occasion. She shared a candid photo of herself dancing with Nick at their wedding reception and captioned it, Find yourself a guy who reminds you everyday that you are loved. Happy birthday baby.
She will now be seen in the Russo Brothers Citadel web series on Amazon Prime and in two films: Ending Things and Love Again.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He will also star in Atlee’s action thriller Jawan opposite Nayanthara, which is set for release on June 2, 2023. He is also working on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.
