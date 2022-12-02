End of “A Hollywood Christmas”, explained: is the Christmas division closed?

Watching “A Hollywood Christmas” made us feel bad about the pressure the writers have to go through. We mean it’s mandatory to have a Christmas movie, and the formula can’t change, but it has to be different. The writers must have felt so exhausted. But seriously, movies like “A Hollywood Christmas” don’t get you into the holiday spirit. In fact, they remind you that the party started to lose its charm due to its over-commercialization. Initially, when we noticed that this film offered nothing different, we decided that we could still enjoy it if we didn’t take it too seriously compared to the real world. But there was a forced depth to the emotions he was trying to play into that we just couldn’t fathom, not to mention the horrible lack of chemistry between the protagonists. The film’s saving grace was that it’s only an hour and a half long, so it ends soon. Let’s see how it goes.

Spoilers ahead

The making of the Christmas movie

Jessica is the director of a Christmas movie, a genre (if you can call it that) that she is very passionate about when she learns from Christopher that the studio is closing its Christmas movie division. She has a three-movie contract with them, but since the management changed, the contract no longer holds. Therefore, she has to make it the best Christmas movie ever so she can convince management to keep the Christmas movie division. His assistant, Reena, sees this as a real Christmas movie where girl and boy get off on the wrong foot, only to end up together. Admittedly, Christopher is charming enough, although it feels like he’s bad at his job. Anyway, over time the two really connect through dinner parties and some of Christopher’s life skills, like using a fox whistle to track down the dog they needed for him. filming. Meanwhile, the movie’s main actors in the movie, Ashley and Michael, start their own business. But things go awry when Ashley learns that Michael already has a girlfriend. Be it Aries, Libra, or any other sign, men turn out to be unbearable so many times.

Either way, Jessica takes Christopher’s suggestion and tries to give Chloe’s character a change by showing her as someone who takes more initiative, in this case introducing keto cupcakes. At the same time, she learns from studio head Theresa that their budget for this particular movie has been cut at Christopher’s suggestion. When Jessica confronts him about it, he tells her it’s either that or the whole movie is shelved because he made a mistake in understanding the budget. Jessica doesn’t have it, and she refuses to compromise on any of the frames. As the film nears its end, it is revealed that they don’t have enough money to pay for the extras for the final scene. Jessica is extremely upset because she’s not used to having to deviate from her perfect plans. She reluctantly accepts some of Christopher’s ideas, but when they don’t come to fruition, she is devastated.

Explanation of the end of “A Hollywood Christmas”: is the Christmas division closed?

In the spirit of Christmas movies (Christmas movies, not Christmas), Reena reunites Jessica and Christopher to vent their feelings, as happens in the final showdown scenes. Watching this improvised therapy session that desperately tried to force depth into a lackluster narrative was a bit tiring. The story could have worked with better buildup, but it was sorely lacking. Anyway, in the end, Jessica comes up with the idea of ​​using people from the set itself. People who can play music will be part of the music number, and the others can act as townspeople. There’s a pointless piece about Christopher bringing an irresponsible Santa to the set just in time. Theresa leaves and she feels justified in deciding to scrap the Christmas division. But Jessica remarks that his grumpy behavior might not be completely unfounded. Upon discovering that she hates Christmas since her chance to sing on stage was taken away from her, Jessica offers her the job of lead singer in the film, which Theresa reluctantly, albeit happily, accepts. Ashley and Michael have also reconciled and the final scene is being shot. But the snow needs to be fixed, and while they wait for that, Christopher tells Jessica that he plans to change careers to become a film producer so he can be on set with Jessica every day. They are almost about to kiss when Jessica reminds him of his wife. Christopher tells her that there was a problem in the audio-to-text translation and that he was talking about his “work wife”. Correct us if we’re wrong, but isn’t that something same-sex friends use to refer to when working together? See what we mean by writer’s fatigue? Anyway, Theresa tells Jessica that she wants to continue the Christmas Division because people need to see love as much as anything else, and that’s how they keep their audience. With the Christmas Division saved, it begins to snow and “A Hollywood Christmas” ends with Jessica and Christopher sharing a kiss.

Final Thoughts: What Works for “A Hollywood Christmas”?

The thing is, we get what “A Hollywood Christmas” was trying to do. It was about love for Christmas movies. The format of a “disgruntled big-city hot shot finding love and acceptance with a charming, small-town love interest” is a classic that doesn’t need to be so tired. It’s a great story on paper, but somewhere in its execution it lacked the emotional depth that defines the love people have for Christmas movies. And for that reason, it was a serious miss for us. Maybe rewatching “Home Alone” or one of the other twelve is a better idea than watching “A Hollywood Christmas.”

“A Hollywood Christmas” is a 2022 drama film directed by Alex Ranarivelo.