Triple-scoop topped GI Hollywood Derby stakes





Beyond Brilliant winning the Hollywood Derby 2021. (Photo Benoît) Scheduled for Saturday card in Del Mar DMTC News DEL MAR, Calif. A trio of high-stakes races, led by the 82nd running of the $400,000 Class I Hollywood Derby, will highlight a special race card on Saturday in Del Mar on the penultimate day of sport for the 2022 season of Bing Crosby. Additionally, on the nine-race program there will be the 32nd edition of Grade III, $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes for 2-year-old fillies and the first race of the $100,000 Stormy Liberal Stakes for older horses at five. grass stadiums. The day’s activities begin with a first shift at 12:30 p.m. The Hollywood Derby will have its ninth presentation in Del Mar on its mile and an eighth distance on the lawn. The feature’s first local race in 2014 saw champion 3-year-old California Chrome win hands down and cement his bid for Horse of the Year. This time around, there are 11 well-respected 3-year-olds with their eyes on the money and prestige the race offers, but there are no star performers in the roster. Five horses from the East, including three from the stable of conditioner H. Graham Motion, will try their luck in the turf test and it seems likely that one of them will become the favorite. A pair of Hall of Fame conditioners Claude Shug McGaughey III and Todd Pletcher have entered runners who could draw the most mutual action in Stuart Janney IIIcelestial city(McGaughey) and Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable and Gainesway StablesSpirit (Plether). Both well-bred colts are winners in the east and naturally have attracted top local riders – Ramon Vazquez on Celestial City and Flavien Prat on Wit. The race will be run as the ninth and final event on the Days Card. The Jimmy Durante, formerly known as the Miesque Stakes when contested at Hollywood Park, drew a field of 12 and it also has its fair share of shippers willing to try their luck locally. Trainer Motion brought in Madaket Stables, Jones or Little Red Feathers Pallotta sisters from Delaware Park, packer Simon Callaghan will send Nentwig or CYBT decorated my lifean Irish filly doing her American bow and eastern kingpin Chad Brown at Alpha Delta Stables Liguria of New York for his first look at the stakes competition. The Jimmy Durante is part of Race 7 on the program. Finally, the Stormy Liberal’s first race proved popular enough to attract nine sprinters for its turf dash, all locally trained. Among those that stand out in the field are Sterling Racings What makes sammy runwinner of the Grade II Eddie D Stakes on the downhill grass course at Santa Anita on October 1, and winner of the double stakes Summer, owned by Ramona and Perry Bass. The Stormy Liberal will be race 5 in the afternoon. Here are the complete fields:

