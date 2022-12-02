Entertainment
1717 Brewery Co. closes in Des Moines on Sunday after a 4-year run
After four years in business in the Market District east of downtown Des Moines, a brewery is planning to close this weekend. Say so long to 1717 Brewery Co. after the close of business on Sunday.
We wanted to take a moment and thank you all for being with us on this fantastic journey, which is sadly coming to an end. We close the refreshment bar at 1717 this Sunday at the close of the offices, the company wrote on Facebook.
We loved meeting and serving you all, many of you have become family to us and we will miss you dearly. We consider it a lifetime honor that you include us in your daily life, your celebrations and your sorrows. We loved being there for all of this and wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.
Matt, Phil and Jerry Glenn opened 1717 Brewing Co. at 322 E. Court Ave. in 2018 after working at the defunct Number 7 Brewing Co. in Ankeny. The dining room paid homage to Glenns’ childhood home in the River Bend neighborhood, with a single-story cooler decorated as a scaled-down version of the home that hosted so many.
In October, Mistress Brewing in Ankeny closed, as did Craft Bru Taproom, a specialty beer bar just south of downtown Des Moines.
After:Ankeny brewery closes, citing labor shortages and rising costs
Over the past year, the neighborhood has acquired Twisted Vine Brewery, which moved from West Des Moines in June, and Barrel House, an American diner in Davenport that has its own robot waiter.
Susan Stapleton is entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. Follow her onFacebook,TwitterWhereinstagramor write to him at[email protected].
