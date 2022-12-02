Actor Paresh Rawal apologizes for cooking fish like Bengalis





Faced with a huge backlash, Paresh Rawal apologized today. New Delhi: Actor Paresh Rawal, who is campaigning in Gujarat for the BJP, has landed in controversy with his comments on Bengalis. At a rally, he said people in Gujarat would tolerate inflation, but not “Bangladeshis and Rohingyas” next to it. Faced with a huge backlash, he apologized today. “Gas cylinders are expensive, but the price will come down. People will also find jobs. But what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? you gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” Paresh Rawal told Valsad, who cast his ballot in the first phase of Gujarat elections yesterday, on Tuesday. “People of Gujarat can tolerate inflation but not this…The way they give verbal abuse. Someone among them has to wear a diaper over their mouth.” The actor appeared to be targeting Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rules the capital.

“He used to come here in a private plane and then sit in a rickshaw to show off. We spent a lifetime playing but even we haven’t seen such nautankiwala. And a lot of abuse against Hindus. He had offered Biryani to Shaheen Bagh,” Mr Rawal said. Many called it “hate speech” targeting Bengalis. Others described it as “xenophobic dog whistling” against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. After a flurry of angry tweets, Paresh Rawal penned an apology post this morning, saying he meant ‘illegal Bangladeshis’. “Of course fish is not the problem, AS GUJARATIS COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI, I WANT TO TALK ABOUT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND MEASUREMENTS, I SORRY,” he posted. of course fish is not the problem, BECAUSE GUJARATIS COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I SEEN ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT AGAIN IF I HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND FEELINGS, I APOLOGIZE. https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022 The post was in response to a user demanding his clarification: “Fish shouldn’t have been the topic. He needs to clarify.”

