Hundreds of Indigenous artists and Hollywood stars urge Biden to release Leonard Peltier





More than 200 Indigenous artists and Hollywood celebrities on Thursday pleaded with President Joe Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, the ailing 78-year-old Native American rights activist who the US government jailed 47 years ago after a trial tainted with misconduct, lies and racism. We write to you today in support of Leonard Peltiers’ executive clemency request and urge you to quickly commute the remainder of his sentence, reads the letter to the president led by six Indigenous actors, writers and fashion professionals. Nothing is more emblematic of the mistreatment of American Indians and the unequal hand of the criminal justice system than the federal government’s handling of his case. The letter, first obtained by HuffPost, warns that Peltier is elderly and in poor health, and we fear he may never return to his native Turtle Mountain in North Dakota. Leonard is not only a symbol of Native pride, he is also our parent. And his return is imperative for our collective healing, they added. The letter was led by Indigenous artists Dallas Goldtooth, Bird Runningwater, Jana Schmieding, Sierra Teller Ornelas, DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bethany Yellowtail. Among the non-Indigenous allies who signed the letter are actors and artists Mark Ruffalo, Ani DiFranco, Ed Helms, America Ferrera, Jackson Browne, Michael Moore, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr, Tanya Tucker and Steven Van Zandt. Here is a copy of their letter: Many regard Peltier as The longest serving political prisoner in the Americas. He has been in prison since 1975, when the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office convicted him of murdering two FBI agents in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. But the US government never had proof that Peltier had committed a crime, and the level of misconduct that occurred during his trial is baffling: prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence. The FBI threatened and coerced witnesses into lying. A juror admitted she was biased against Peltiers’ race on the second day of the trial, but was allowed to stay anyway. His co-defendants were acquitted on grounds of self-defense, but Peltier was singled out for different treatment. It wasn’t any fairer once he was in prison. His decades-long parole process has been so problematic that United Nations legal experts recently reviewed his case and, over the summer, called Biden to release him immediately. The task force concluded in a damning 17-page legal opinion: Mr. Peltier continues to be detained because he is Native American. Indigenous actors Sierra Teller Ornelas and Jana Schmieding attend the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in March. They led the letter to Biden asking for clemency for Native American rights activist Leonard Peltier. Amy Sussman via Getty Images As time passed, more details emerged highlighting just how problematic Peltiers’ conviction and imprisonment was. In an extraordinary letter to Biden last year, James Reynolds, the U.S. attorney who oversaw the prosecution of Peltiers on appeal, wrote, I am writing today from a rare position for a former prosecutor: imploring you to commute the sentence of a man I helped put behind bars. And the late U.S. Judge Gerald Heaney, who presided over Peltiers’ appeal in 1986, later called to commute his sentenceclaiming that his trial was unfair and that a healing process needed to begin. Peltiers freedom advocates over the years have included Native American elected officialscelebrities like Steven Van Zandtinternational human rights leaders like Pope Francis and Nelson Mandelaand Amnesty International, a group that generally fights human rights abuses against people outside the United States. President Biden should release Leonard Peltier! 47 years of injustice – @POTUS the world is calling you to #FreeLeonardPeltier, Amnesty International tweeted Thursday. Letter from Indigenous artists arrives a day after seven US senators appealed to the president show mercy and grant clemency to Peltier. The prosecution of Mr. Peltiers’ imprisonment defies promises of justice, and the power to exercise clemency in this case is solely at your discretion, reads the letter from Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Patrick Leahy (Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Ed Markey (Massachusetts), Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) and Tina Smith (Minn.). The Call for Indigenous Artists also follows Biden addressing tribal leaders at his much-publicized White House Tribal Nations Summit. During the event, the President ticked off everything he has done for Indian Country, but obviously nothing said about the ongoing imprisonment of Peltiers. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Indigenous artists’ letter or on whether Biden was considering clemency for Peltier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/leonard-peltier-clemency-biden-indigenous-artists_n_638905b0e4b0b9be876c6a8a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos