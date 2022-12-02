Review | An action hero

Will this movie do well at the box office is as much a quiz question as superstar Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana) wondering, Am I going to get out of this mess?

The mess is that action superstar Maanav, who said the underworld is irrelevant, unwittingly kills a gangster-politician brother. He flees India and heads for London.

Bhoora Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat), a tough Haryanvi politician and older brother of the man who was killed, slaps and strips the local police, before he too flies off to London.

The red carpet celebrity 6-pack is soon to be out of favor. Fame is so fickle. Indeed, fame and notoriety are never far from each other. Everyone who chased him is now after him.

The police want to arrest Maanav, the politician goonda wants his head, a hidden underworld don in the UK wants to prove that Bollywood is still dancing to his tune, the public wants to lynch him and a media trial has already handed down his sentence. Like Bhoora, sometimes playing the gangster, sometimes playing the role of the audience, Maanav recounts, Tum actors ko humne banaya hai. Tum wohi karoge jo hum kahenge.

Director Anirudh Iyer and writer Neeraj Yadav team up with the eternally adventurous Ayushmann Khurrana to attempt a unique action movie. Where an action hero has to get out of major problems in real life. To tell a gangster, Ladna mera kaam hai. Shauq nahi to tell his manager (Harsh Chaaya), maine ladna seek liyahis off-camera action for Maanav who must script, choreograph and trace his own story.

It’s always great to see Ayushmann try a different genre and his refreshing cast with Jaideep Ahlawat, an on-screen menace and deadpan humor. It’s the verbal and physical face-to-face between the two actors that works most of the time.

Akshay Kumar playing himself provides an interesting moment, especially when he distracts the media so that Maanav slips away unnoticed.

Another cool snap: On the run in London, the fugitive celebrity gazes wistfully at a hoard of himself endorsing a watch. A nice way to say without a word, Look how times change.

Much of Iyers’ storytelling involves showing the film industry as the victim of an unfounded boycott trend, encouraged and stimulated by an information-hungry media. News gets juicy when a celebrity can be hanged, drawn and quartered. It’s a gift from the underworld that springs wisdom, you’re a at the top, an opportunity for the poor to lynch a rich man. When the gift makes Maanav dance saying: Bhai ke function mein aaj bhi superstar nachte hai, his Bollywood again playing the victim. Please note that they do not wish to receive VIP guests.

Somewhere, Iyer is racing to turn a screen image into reality. When in trouble, the action hero, portrayed as a very nice guy, peace-loving, polite and accommodating, does stunts without doubles, he can punch, fight, kick, shoot and strategize like James Bond and Ajit Doval joined together in a Maanav.

This is where he is in disbelief.

Some of the funny moments like the one between a DoP and a local cop in Haryanvi village may not be understood by mass audiences.

With the title promising action, perhaps much better set pieces would have elevated the fights.

There are also too many characters running around, especially in London. Like a lawyer-cook who does nothing to move the story but prolongs it.

London cops look oblivious and at the end of a long car chase you want to tell Maanav, always wear your seatbelt, man.

With an anchor shouting, The country wants to know, Anirudh Iyer also succumbs to Arnab Goswami’s exaggerated caricature that is no longer funny. Maybe the movie industry needs to realize that every time they go after him, they take their hat off to him and make him even more famous than he already is.

To answer the question posed early on, yes, Maanav punches, kicks, and gets his way out of big trouble. But will the film be able to rise to the top of the box office? With so many factors negating freshness, manufacturers will have to cross their fingers and say a prayer.

