NPS Confirms Mountain Lion That Killed Chihuahua In Hollywood Hills Was P-22

Cougar will not be euthanized, says NPS

By Sam Catanzaro

On the evening of November 9, a large animal attacked a small dog while he was walking on a leash near the Hollywood Reservoir. The National Park Service has confirmed that the P-22 puma was the animal responsible for the attack. The agency announced it would not euthanize P-22, saying his behavior was “not atypical” during the incident, the first of its kind in the Los Angeles area.

“Based on video footage and GPS tracking collar data, we can confirm that P-22 was the animal responsible for the attack.

We understand that an incident like this is upsetting and can potentially heighten people’s concern for the safety of their pets and themselves. We also want to express our condolences to the owner of the dog,” the NPS said. “With respect to this incident, there is no evidence that hunting pets is linked to an increased risk of attack on a person, whether in cougars or other urban carnivores such as coyotes Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, although they do occur.

Officials say the dog was on a standard leash walking a few feet behind the person when P-22 attacked the dog. In an interview with KTLA, a dog walker was walking the deceased dog, Piper, a Chihuahua mix. Also, the anonymous dog walker had another small dog with him.

I felt the tug and heard Piper’s scream, the man told KTLA. I turn around and just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was.

It was like a two or three second struggle, the man continued. He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear it. I never had any luck.

The dog’s owner, Daniel Jimenez, told KTLA that he went out to celebrate his daughter’s birthday the night Piper was killed. He was informed by a text from the dog walker saying “the cougar attacked and took your dog away. Killed your dog.

Jimenez doesn’t blame the mountain lion for the incident, telling KTLA that P-22 was just doing what animals do: hunt for food.

I don’t want anything bad to happen to P-22, Jimenez said. . I just want people to be safe there so nothing like this happens again.

According to the NPS, this is the first incident of a mountain lion attacking a pet in the Los Angeles area.

“While we are not aware of any previous incidents involving a cougar attacking a pet on a leash in the LA area, we have heard of two other studies of cougars (one in CO and one in Southern California) who each documented such an incident. There are also several factors that indicate that the behavior of the P-22s was not atypical during this incident,” the NPS said. “We know that mountain lions were hunting domestic dogs and other pets in the past that were off leash, lost or wandering. This has also been documented in other studies of cougars adjacent to urban and suburban areas of Colorado, Washington, and south Los Angeles.

Cougars are generally most active between dusk and dawn, in total darkness, an hour and a half after sunset, according to the NPS. Additionally, the NPS noted that although deer are usually their most important prey, mountain lions are opportunistic hunters and will hunt a variety of animals when the opportunity arises.

“P-22 still successfully hunts typical prey (deer, coyotes, etc.) and continues to utilize its entire home range at Griffith Park. We know he killed a large buck in the park a few weeks before this incident,” the NPS said.

The agency noted that cougars largely avoid urban areas and are afraid of humans, but sometimes pass through residential areas close to their preferred habitat.

“P-22 did not attack the dog walker or exhibit any aggressive behavior towards him,” the NPS said.

The NPS has provided some safety tips on walking pets in the wild.

“When outdoors, be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Walk pets on standard-length leashes, especially between dusk and dawn when predators are most active. If you encounter a mountain lion while walking with a pet, keep the animals close, make yourself as big as possible, make noise and don’t run,” the NPS said.

Following the incident, a virtual event was held to learn more about safe coexistence with cougars and other wildlife. The webinar can be watched by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gBj3tLTixE