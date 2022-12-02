Bollywood strikes back in this sparkling meta-comedy





Director: Anirudh Iyer

Writers: Anirudh Iyer, Neeraj Yadav

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Harsh Chhaya To Maneesh Sharmas Fan (2016), a Bollywood superstar is terrorized by an abandoned superfan. The revenge of the fans is to pulverize the legacy of the actors. Shah Rukh Khans dual role meant that it needed nothing less than a narrative gimmick, a look-alike, to turn a nation against its beloved icon. Anirudh Iyers An action hero is a cracking update of Fan not least because it recognizes that, in the current climate, such a gadget is unnecessary. In 2022, all it takes is one vindictive politician. The media do the rest. Note the clever premise. Ayushmann Khurrana is Maanav, a Bollywood superstar who flees to London after accidentally killing a brother of Haryanvi politicians. The young man was a fan who crossed the line. Maanav spends the rest of the film fleeing in plain sight, from the law, but primarily from the cold-blooded brother of the victims. He is forced to become a real action hero to survive this onslaught. He too is hunted in exotic countries. As Fanhe even finds himself in grave danger during a wedding abroad. But An action hero is much smarter. For someone like me who not only grew up on a staple diet of Bollywood films but also consumes them for a living, the sight of a flawed but technically moral superstar having to leave the country to dodge scrutiny is strangely moving. The antagonism of this film industry over the past few years has not been easy to watch. So, regarding his comment on the frayed relationship between show business and increasingly successful audiences, An action hero is almost cathartic. Bhoura (Jaideep Ahlawat), the murderous politician, also represents an average viewer blinded by clichés of ego and class rage; he knows the truth, but it’s the national discourse that drives him to exemplify (or troll) the rich star. Maanav’s name translates to human, and his struggle is essentially Bollywood’s uphill battle to repair his reputation. The inclusion of storylines from an underworld don is neat, as it suggests that the one solution, just like in modern movies, might just be 90s nostalgia. Perhaps time travel is the best way to reveal a broken future.

