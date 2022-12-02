Billy Porter kisses husband Adam Smith while earning a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Pose star Billy Porter kissed husband Adam Smith as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday.

The 53-year-old actor, who made his Broadway debut before making a splash in Hollywood, was decked out in a luxurious white dress.

During the ceremony, he stretched along the red carpet surrounding the star in a pose reminiscent of a 1950s pin-up girl.

Her outfit for the daytime event was an intricately pleated white dress that featured raised, puffy shoulders and a turtleneck.

Accessorized with a sleek silver clutch that complemented his salt and pepper beard, he gave the look a touch of glitz with several rings.

Billy received a warm speech from his manager Bill Butler, who has worked with him for over three decades.

Bill held back tears as he revealed that while his mother was dying in hospice, she requested that Billy’s song Love Is On The Way be played at her funeral.

“I am so thrilled for my dear friend and client who so deserves this honor and all the love that surrounds him,” Bill said, as seen on the Variety direct. ‘I love you.’

After Bill finished his heartfelt remarks, Billy slid over to the lectern and the two men warmly shared a platonic kiss.

Billy also received a glowing tribute from his sister Mary Martha Ford, who gushed: “Billy, you’ve worked tirelessly to get where you are and you deserve all the good things that come your way, all of you.”

She added, “You’re not too tall. You are not too tall. You are not too. Your gifts have given you space and brought you before great people.

Martha continued, “Grandma would tell you, ‘A lot of people are ready, but not everyone is able.’ It’s not a mistake. It’s what the Creator ordered.

Billy himself came on stage and recalled, “You know, I’ve heard a lot of things in my life. “You’re too black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extravagant, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination. You’re an abomination. You’ll never be blessed.”‘

He received a round of applause as he proudly declared, “Well, we know that’s a lie.” This theory has no credibility anymore, b***es!

Billy recalls being told, “Try to be quieter. Try to fit in. Butch it up. Dim your light. Stop making everyone around you uncomfortable.” I tried to do all these things, I really tried, but thank God I couldn’t.

He shared, “I’m grateful for my allies. I’m much more grateful for my enemies. I’m thankful for my successes and I’m much more grateful for my perceived failures.

The Tony Award winner added: “And in honor of this World AIDS Day, I’m grateful to stand before the world as an outspoken, loud and proud representation of what it’s like to be black, queer and HIV positive. in 2022.”

In his speech: Billy said he was “grateful to stand before the world as an open, strong and proud representation of what it looks like to be black, queer and HIV positive in 2022”