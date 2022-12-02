Man recalls being drugged, robbed of cash and Rolex watches by two women in the Hollywood Hills

A Los Angeles man is opening up about the terrifying night he was drugged and robbed by two women he met at a Beverly Hills bar.

He says the women drugged him, then ransacked his Hollywood Hills home, taking thousands of cash and jewelry. He also suspects that it was not the first time that a woman had committed a heist like this.

It’s embarrassing, the man said. I feel like a victim, I feel helpless.

The victim said the alleged robbery happened on July 25 when he met the two women at a local bar in Beverly Hills.

Seeking to enjoy a night out, he was confronted with a living nightmare.

I was traumatized sleeping in my own bed because it happened while I was sleeping, the man said of the alleged drug.

The victim had been out with friends enjoying the bars of Canon Drive in Beverly Hills when his friends began chatting with the alleged suspects, two women who go by Holly and Britanni.

Image of the two suspects in a photo provided by a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Image of a suspect in a photo provided by a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Image of the two suspects in a photo provided by a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Image of a suspect in a photo provided by a source who asked to remain anonymous.

We had a few drinks, we had fun, we decided to take the party home, the man recalls.

His friends ended up leaving his house around 3 a.m., leaving him alone with the two women. All three went to his room.

Looking back, a lot of things didn’t add up, the man said. They would go into the bathroom, talking for long periods of time. They were just texting randomly at three or four in the morning.

Then he says the women started kicking him with vodka and he ended up passing out.

Next thing I know is the next day, 15 hours later. I woke up with a huge headache. My body ached and I realized my house had been ransacked, he recalls.

The women were nowhere to be found, fleeing with three Rolex watches and some cash. According to the police report, the women left with more than $17,000 in stolen property.

The suspects are described as two women between the ages of 20 and 30. One woman was about 5ft 1in tall with brown hair and braces. The other woman is about 5ft 11in with brown hair, shoulder tattoo, tongue ring and glasses.

Apparently what the police told me is that the two women are passengers or part of a network of individuals who rob or target people, the man said.

Although the victim is shaken, she is grateful that the night did not end in a more serious situation.

They could have done much worse things and luckily only material things are missing and I have my health, the man said.

Man’s warning to others? Be careful who you bring home.

Anyone recognizing the two women is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department – ​​Hollywood Division at 213-972-2971.