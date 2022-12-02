What is Shah Rukh doing with Priyanka?





Bollywood turned heads at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah when its biggest stars attended the opening night. Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped filming for his new movie Soak in Saudi Arabia and went to the film festival to celebrate his evergreen film. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival yes we are talking about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The world never tires of this Aditya Chopra classic, and Shah Rukh Khan recreated his signature open-arms move for Kajolto euphoric cheers. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival Everyone wants to take their favorite on screen jody residence! Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival In an interview at DeadlineKhan talked about his next movie Pathane and said, ‘I’ve never done an action movie. I did some really sweet love stories, social dramas, villains but no one took me for action. I’m 57 so I thought, for the next 10 years, I’m going to do action movies. Photography: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival SRK was honored with an award at the film festival, and sitting right out front cheering him on was his put on co-star Priyanka Chopra! Photography: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival Incidentally, Priyanka and Shah Rukh also attended the premiere of Shekhar Kapur What’s love got to do with it. Photo: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival Stunning in a gold sequenced dress, PeeCee had no qualms about attending a movie premiere on her fourth wedding anniversary on December 1. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival Director Shekhar Kapur salute the team What’s love got to do with it: Actor Jeff MirzaBritish Pakistani musician Bad boy, Jemima Khan (who wrote the screenplay) and Actors Sajal Ali and Shabana Azmi. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival AR Rahman was also one of the highlights of the festival.

