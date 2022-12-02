Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival 2022

Gabriel Martins is known for directing In the heart of the world (2019) and The Devil’s Knot (2018). The Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival announced on October 26 that the 14th edition of the festival would take place from November 15 to 20 in Los Angeles.

The festival opened with Martins Mars One/Marte Um and it was announced earlier this year that it was the official selection to represent Brazil for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars and had its world premiere to Sundance Film Festivalaccording to a press release from the Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival.

We’re thrilled and honored to have Gabriel’s film open this year’s festival, because it’s a great feeling when an artist we’ve believed in since the beginning of his career reaches such great heights,” said Talize Sayegh in the press release, founder of the Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival. This film is not only a great piece of cinema, but it marks a historic moment for Brazil as it is the first time that we have a film by black filmmakers as the country’s entry submission for the Oscars.

The festival presented its annual Hollywood Brazilian Honors Award to writer, director, actor and filmmaker Wagner Moura during the opening night festivities, for his work in production and direction and the screening was followed by a restaurant reception and Café Fannys at the Accademia Museum, according to the press release.

According to the press release, the well-known Brazilian singer-songwriter, Liniker, former bandleader of the Brazilian soul and black music group Liniker e os Caramelows, received an award from the Hollywood Brazilian Raising Horizon for this event. . Lniker performed after the opening night screening.

The festival said it presented a special screening of Glauber Rochas’ 4K restoration Black God, White Devil / Deus eo Diabo na Terra do Sol on November 19. According to the press release, November 20 marked the festival’s LGBTQ+ day with Pedro Henrique Franas Political Bodies/CorPoltica, a documentary about Brazil’s LGBTQ+ political candidates. It was followed by Marcelo Gomes Paloma, a drama about a transgender woman who is a farm worker who will fight at all costs to achieve her dream of having a traditional church wedding, according to the press release.

The festival’s short film program included Jorge Camarottis Ousmane; Carlos Segundos Sideral; André Hayato Saitos Kokoro in Kokoro; and rica Sarmets A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here, the press release reads.

The press release mentioned that the program also included Flvia Neves Fogaru, Jlia Murats Regra 34, Karim Anouzs Mariner of the Mountains/O Marinheiro das Montanhas; Cristiano Burlans The Mother/A Ma; and Daniel Rezentes Tuma da Mnica: Lies. The statement announced that the film had been selected to be part of the Classic section of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The festival announced that this year’s sponsors include the Brazilian Consulate General in Los Angeles, Bonus Dourado Mundial, Escarlate and Copa Airlines. The festival took place at three different venues across the city, Lumiere Music Hall, Linwood Dunn Theater and Los Feliz Theater, the press release said.

The following films were screened at the festival and synopses were provided by the Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival:

Black God, White Devil / Deus eo Diabo na Terra

Cowhand Manuel and his wife Rosa flee their home after killing a wealthy local rancher who tries to scam him. In the drought-ridden and violent Brazilian badlands, they encounter two iconic characters: Sebastio, who claims to be divine, and Corisco, who calls himself demonic.

DIR Glauber Rocha.

Fogaru

On the border between the real and the fantastic, between the colonial past and the crushing modernity of the food industry, the town of Gois is the scene of the meeting between the young Fernanda and her secret roots.

DIR Flvia Neves

Mountain Sailor / The Mountain Sailor

Cannes Prize winner Karim Anouz (Invisible Life) visits his father’s country for the first time, in search of traces of his family’s recent past. The spectator is seduced by Algerian history and its hinterland because he is aware of a personal travel diary, listens to the artist’s confession to his mother and participates in an elegy on the end of colonialism. Influenced by later Godard films and endowed with a unique sense for the digital mediums employed, Anouz offers nothing less than a visual existentialist poem.

Director Karim Anouz.

March one / March one

A lower-middle-class family undergoes a series of difficult and profound changes, reinventing themselves and their family ties along the way.

DIRGabriel Martins.

The mother/A me

A single mother lives with her only son. She can’t find it when she comes home from work. After a fierce search, she discovers that he was killed by the police and his body is missing. She begins a journey for the right to bury her body.

Director Cristiano Burlan.

Paloma

On a hot summer day, Paloma decides to fulfill her dearest dream: a traditional wedding in a church with her boyfriend Z. She is a devoted mother, a hardworking worker in a papaya plantation and has saved up to pay for the celebration. The priests refuse to marry her and Z will force Paloma to confront rural society. She suffers violence, betrayal, prejudice and injustice but nothing shakes the faith and determination of this transgender woman.

DIR Marcelo Gomes

Political organizations/Corpolitica

As the far right rises to power around the world, the 2020 Brazilian municipal elections saw a surprising and unprecedented record of LGBT candidates. This film follows four young queer politicians during their election campaigns and reveals their struggle to assert their rights to exist and to be heard.

Say Pedro Henrique Frana.

Rule 34

Simone, 23, studies criminal law and defends women’s rights and at night she performs in front of a live sex camera. One night watching a movie awakens his dark urges for a more dangerous means of sexual gratification.

DIR Jlia Murat.

Tuma da Monica: Lies

Mnica, Jimmy Five, Maggy and Smudge decide to skip class, but they

quickly discover that there will be serious consequences to face. In this new adventure,

the gang learns the true meaning of friendship.

YOU Daniel Recent.

For more information, please visit Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival or the website at https://www.hbrfest.com.