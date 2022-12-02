West Hollywood community celebrates “World AIDS Day”





The City of West Hollywood hosted several events to recognize world aids day Thursday. On December 1, every year since 1988, World AIDS Day is recognized by people around the world and holds significance for West Hollywood. “This day is recognized around the world but has special meaning in West Hollywood where we have been disproportionately affected by the height of the HIV crisis,” said newly elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. Lauren Meister, the mayor of West Hollywood agreed. Meister and Horvath were two of many city leaders who attended the Paul Andrew Starke Awards at the West Hollywood Park Aquatics and Recreation Center. The event honors organizations and individuals who provide HIV/AIDS care services. “We always recognize this day because of all the lives that have been lost, all the people who are still suffering from HIV/AIDS and also just to show our solidarity and support in finding a cure,” Meister said. At the Soulmate restaurant in West Hollywood, the Foundation for AIDS monument also organized an event. “To celebrate World AIDS Day, we come together in what we call a story circle for people to tell their personal stories of how HIV AIDS has affected their lives,” said Irwin Rappaport, president of the Board of Trustees for the AIDS Monument Foundation. The monument will become a staple of the city of West Hollywood in 2023. “The monument will be a 7,000 square foot work of public art. We expect it to be open to the public late next year,” Rappaport said. Rappaport is passionate about chronicling and preserving the history of the AIDS epidemic for younger generations. “We believe it is essential to record the stories and tell the stories of people, not just the dead, but also caregivers, activists, community organizers so that these stories can be passed on to younger generations who do not people who have been through COVID don’t know that we have had a very similar heartbreaking experience with hundreds of thousands of people dying in our community, so we think it’s important that younger generations know what their ancestors went through,” Rappaport said. According to the WHO, more than 38 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2021.

