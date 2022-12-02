Breakthrough, Award-Winning Performer and Film Artist Billy Porter Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — Pioneering artist Billy Porter has been breaking down barriers for decades. And on Thursday, the entertainer was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. From Broadway to TV to your stereo, Porter sang and danced to stardom. The artist has won so many awards that it can be difficult to present him. That was exactly the case during his lengthy introduction for his Walk of Fame ceremony: “He’s an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright and Golden Globe nominee.” “I’m grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see the day when my gayness is no longer my responsibility, but is now my greatest superpower,” Porter said. This superpower is just as visible today. Porter is also known for his over the top wardrobe. His red carpet appearances and high fashion are a way to draw attention not just to himself, but to the issues that are close to his heart. “I’m grateful to stand before the world as an open, loud and proud representation of what it’s like to be black, queer and HIV-positive in 2022,” Porter said. If there’s one thing that sets Porter apart, it’s his knack for standing out. He pushes boundaries and pushes people around him to open their minds as well as their hearts. “You know, I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: too much to make everyone around you so uncomfortable. I tried to do all these things, I really tried, but thank God I couldn’t,” Porter said. The 53-year-old entertainer was joined at the ceremony by his sister as well as a boisterous crowd of fans and friends filling the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard. “James Baldwin said, ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace. And you all know that I take my job very seriously,” Porter said. MORE | Billy Porter Directs Coming-of-Age Romance ‘Anything Is Possible’

