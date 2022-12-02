Entertainment
Billy Porter reacts to getting a ‘magical’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (exclusive)
Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was never in order Billy Porterwildest dreams! The Tony-winning actor earned the coveted honor on Thursday and spoke to ET about the “magical” moment.
“You know, I have to say, as big as the dreams are for me, I wasn’t thinking of a star,” he told ET. “It just wasn’t part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it came out of nowhere and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s such a surprise.”
Porter credits a piece of advice he was given with helping him on the path to success.
Be raw, be authentic, he says. And let the chips fall where they can.
In attendance were Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, and several other family members, including theNaughty bootsthe alum’s sister, who had a special role during the ceremony.
Martha Mary Ford paid a touching tribute to her brother, in place of their mother, who could not be there. For the Laid star, there was no one else who could do the job.
“I feel like this star is the representation of a body of work, the work of a lifetime and she’s been in my life the whole time,” he said of his sister. “She’s the one who can speak the most truth in my life right now on my behalf. It’s really special to have her here and I love that she’s so close.”
Although he is one letter away from EGOT status (Porter has the Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY), he’s well on his way to getting that Oscar.
“I work,” he jokes. “I have movies coming out. Well, you see, I’m working on them.”
In the meantime, the work never stops for the actor, who will join Ryan Seacrest this year for Dick Clarks New Year Rockin Eve special.
“I’m working on my music,” he tells ET. “I continue to be creative and just do what is due.”
