Shah Rukh Khan of Bollywood sings Umrah in Makkah





Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. A photo of him wearing a white sheet, worn by Muslims for the pilgrimage, is doing the rounds on social networks. He was even photographed circling the Kaabah in Mecca, an Umrah ritual. The internet is full of photos and videos of Shahrukh Khan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. His fans and followers appreciate Shah Rukh Khan perform a religious ritual. The actor did not share a photo of himself performing Umrah. The photos and videos were shared by others present at the mosque. Shah Rukh Khan was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, filming his upcoming film Dunki. Khan has received immense love from his fans. “A truly magnificent sight to see you in our holy place, Shah Rukh. My heart is full,” wrote a tweep sharing a clip of the actor straight from the Holy Kaaba. Saudi journalist Saud Hafeez also confirmed the news on his Twitter account. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Makkah today. May Allah SWT accept his Umrah, Ameen. Another fan on Instagram wrote: Even I am feeling too emotional right now. May Allah keep him and his family very safe and protected. Another added: So happy to see him fulfill his wish to visit this holy city. Read more: Imran Khan is Maula Jatt in Pakistani politics: PMLN MPA The star also attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. In an interview in Jeddah, he described his upcoming film Dunki as a story of people wanting to go home when they finally get the call, to the Neom region of Saudi Arabia. It is a great travel film that travels through different parts of the world and finally comes back to India, said Khan explaining the comedy film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk performed Umrah in #Mecca today. May Allah swt accept his Umrah, Ameen. #ShahRukhKhan@SRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/vPTKUSwKE6 — | Saud Hafiz (@saudrehman27) December 1, 2022 May Allah bless you and reward you for performing Umrah @iamsrk A very nice sight to see you in our holy place, Shah Rukh MashaAllah my heart is full #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/XjxakFMwuD — Samina (@SRKsSamina_) December 1, 2022 Shah Rukh Khan appreciated the beautiful places of Saudi Arabia and its people in his interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/bollywoods-shah-rukh-khan-performs-umrah-in-makkah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos