Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh pulls out all the stops to bring audiences the perfect Bollywood masala movie





Image source: INSTAGRAM Circus Trailer Circus Trailer: Ranveer Singh is ready to captivate audiences with his latest film. Director Rohit Shetty, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde, among others, seems like a perfect Bollywood masala movie. The film is based on the Hindi film ‘Angoor’ released in 1982, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. Ranveer and Varun will be seen in dual roles. The 3 minute and 39 second trailer sees Ranveer Singh as an electric man who works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma face doppelganger issues. Set in the 1960s, the film is shot mostly indoors as Shetty created sets from that era. The trailer video also previews the song ‘Current laga re’. There is also an element of surprise in the video. Other than that, the trailer has several references to Golmaal as it introduces the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman, and Lucky as orphans. Watch the Cirkus trailer here: This will be Shetty’s third collaboration with Singh following their blockbuster “Simmba” and “Sooryavanshi” from last year, in which he starred in an extended cameo. The film is important for Ranveer because his last two films – ’83’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ – did not perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, Ranveer is eagerly awaiting Karan Johar’s directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, his “Gully Boy” co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Latest Bollywood News

