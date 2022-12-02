St. Clair Shores gets into the holiday spirit this weekend – Macomb Daily





The holiday atmosphere is expected to heighten in St. Clair Shores this weekend, starting with the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2, followed by the holiday light parade and exhibit. Blossom Heath Tunnel of Lights on Saturday 3rd December. . The tree lighting ceremony will take place at St. Clair Shores City Hall, located at 26700 Jefferson Avenue, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on hand and there will be entertainment provided by the Casali School of Dance and the St. Clair Shores Community Choir. Hot chocolate and donuts will be available inside City Hall and are provided by the St. Clair Shores Optimist Club. The Shores Skating School will offer arts and crafts and Miss St. Clair Shores Savannah Dynkowski will give a special reading of the holiday classic Twas the night before Christmas. On Saturday, the festivities kick off with the Holiday Lights on Wheelz Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Park parking lot at Jefferson Avenue and Masonic. The parade will travel south on Jefferson and end at Blossom Heath Park where the parade will enter the park and be part of the Tunnel of Lights exhibition event. The Tunnel of Lights will feature Christmas music and live entertainment from Empty Canvas as well as hot chocolate and food truck food that will be available for purchase. The Tunnel of Lights is open every evening from December 3 to January 15. Hot chocolate is available for purchase Thursday through Sunday in December. Live entertainment and food trucks will be available December 9-11; December 16-17; and December 23. For a full schedule of live entertainment and food vendors, visit scsmi.net or Tunnel of Lights Blossom Heath Park on Facebook. Students explore careers in manufacturing and technology at Auto STEAM Days Mysterious Salvation Army donor returns for 10th year Closed Joe’s Crab Shop in Sterling Heights destroyed by early morning fire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/12/01/st-clair-shores-gets-in-the-holiday-spirit-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos