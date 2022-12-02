Bollywood Movie Love Stories Changed: 2000 to 2022

Films and series must also portray this changing nature of modern relationships. The movies not only brought new love stories, documented them, and tracked changing relationship dynamics as the reel adapts to the real thing.

Let’s dive into the stories of the movies and trace how the portrayal of love and romance has changed on screen. From women of the 2000s who couldn’t go against their fathers’ wishes, to stories or family honor, to stories of single mothers, our films have portrayed changing times.

Love stories in Bollywood movies

The idea of ​​family honour:

In 2000, in the movie,MohabbateinNarayan (Amitabh Bachchan) was intolerant of romance and romantic relationships. His only daughter, Megha (Aishwarya Rai), committed suicide after her love Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) was expelled from college. Megha couldn’t bear her father’s injustice to Raj and the separation they had to go through. In the movieDhadakin 2018, the two protagonists run away and start a new life, which is not very luxurious.Dhadakis based on the theme of honor killing, the struggle of a couple belonging to different caste hierarchies. However, the couple decides to be together despite the obstacles instead of ending their lives. Previously, women felt like they were putting up with the situation instead of acting on it. Over time, women, even in difficult situations, take steps to achieve what they want.

Single mother

In another movie,Kya Kehna (2000), theThe protagonist becomes pregnant out of wedlock and decides to keep the child despite her family’s disapproval. In the end, she chooses a partner who is not her biological father. In these ever assertive times, caring for a child by a single mother is hard work, and she needs a man to take them under his wing and lend them his last name. Therefore, whatever happens, marriage is a must. However, movies likeHi baby(2007) andPaa(2009) established a different narrativeas time passed.The protagonists of both films are single mothers who take excellent care of their personal and professional lives. They establish that although they have left their relationships, they are not ashamed of anything.

Get out of a bad relationship

Featured SrideviEnglish vinglishstrengthens its protagonist but never allows her to separate from her partner, who humiliated her for being a housewife and knowing nothing of the outside world. Shashi (Sridevi) could have easily separated from her spouse and stayed with a Frenchman who liked her, but she chose her husband. This is the love story we had then. But when Rani (Kangana Ranaut) fromQueenin between, she writes a story where she asserts her freedom and goes on her honeymoon alone when her fiancé calls off the wedding as she is a naked Indian with little knowledge of the outside world. In the end, she opts for a different path and never returns to her fiancé (Rajkumar Rao).

Toxic partners

Kabir Singhanddarlingsare very different stories but linked by one note: violence. The relationship between Pretti (Kiara Advani) and Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) is full of a toxic romance. Pretti finds nothing wrong with relationship, control, domination and violence; everything seems love for Pretti. Butdarlingscombat domestic violence. Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) deals with violence from her partner Humza (Vijay Varma). She too neglects him, viewing him as love. But after a while she stops taking shit and punishes him for his torture. These are two love stories that choose different paths. However, both stories exist in the world today.

Career and home can coexist

Bride of BadrinathandLove Aja Kal Part 2both portray career-focused women falling in love but prioritizing their careers over anything else.Bride of Badrinathis the story of a girl balancing her family and her dream of becoming a flight attendant but can’t until she doesn’t arrange her older sister’s marriage. Both films have similarities but with a small twist. InWife of Badrinath,Badrinath (Varun Dhawan) seeks out Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) for revenge but ends up witnessing Vaidehi’s professional life and fixes things with her. InI love Aja Kal Part 2,Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) realizes love for Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and finds him to fix things. The roles are changed. Before, it was always men now, and women are regaining their love.

figureandHumpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniyahave very different stories and love stories. Both show a father-daughter bond, withHumpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniyafocusing more on the love story ofHumpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya (Alia Bhatt) and the father are eager to marry Kavya. Whereasfigure, the father has no interest in having his daughter played by Deepika Padukone, to anyone. He believes that if she can win, she can be alone and happy. At the same time, Padukone falls in love not explicitly but has feelings for the owner of the taxi company that takes them to Kolkata.

The list is lengthened increasingly. All of these films are contemporary with their time, adding flavors of love stories we see near us in one form or another. When they arrive on the big screen, they have something to offer, which we could have experienced in pieces. Love evolves, and the movies are proof of that.

Opinions are those of the author.

Suggested Reading – Nushrratt Bharuccha Begins Filming Chhorii 2, Soha Ali Khan Joins Cast