Madhur Bhandarkar urges Bollywood to avoid remakes and explains why falling cinema attendance bothers him

After making movies like chandyou cross, Page 3and FashionBollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to portray the nightmare of the COVID-19 outbreak in his latest film, India Confinement. Calling his mission to record the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the director proclaimed he chose to work on the film when the country entered its initial lockdown. In an interview with Indian Express, Bhandarkar explained how the concept of India Lockdown was conceived, as well as the consequences of the pandemic in the entertainment industry. He called his writers and shared his ideas to start forming the storyboard. “We focused on migrant workers, it was a heartbreaking visual that blew us all away. Then we chose as*x worker, a pilot who is asked to stay home for the first time and of course , a father who cannot travel to meet his pregnant daughter. “All these actors said yes to the film even though I was working on a low budget. When we started filming everything had opened up but we were careful. We had a good run and then the second wave came but we were there. somehow we got there,” he said. The pandemic has been catastrophic for many, but for moviegoers it has brought about a marked change in their viewing preferences. Theater attendance has plummeted and people are increasingly opting to consume content through OTT services from the comfort of their homes. Stating that this is a temporary phase, Bhandarkar said, “The industry is slightly upside down, but I think time will pass. Also, I think it’s time to do some soul-searching. because there haven’t been too many good movies this year. We have to come together and think like an industry.” Bhandarkar noted that audiences have become accustomed to viewing various content in many languages. Even his non-cinephile friends recommend foreign series and films to him. Therefore, he believes that Bollywood should stop making remakes, as he shared, “We can already watch content in this language with subtitles, or there are dubbed versions available. Many people often think that Yeh movie toh dekh chuke hai, theater wapas kyu jaye (we have already seen the film, so why go back to the cinema?) “I personally believe that we should only do original content. All these years I never did. I wasn’t even inspired by foreign movies, only real stories and people. I think that with good writers around, the content will work.” Bhandarkar further stated that the magic of cinema will remain eternal and with the progression of time, the two platforms can coexist without subsuming the other. He noted that this problem is not just in India but all over the world as people have become accustomed to consuming content on their own schedule and environment. With Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ahana Kumra and Prakash Belawadi in key roles, India Lockdown is set to release on ZEE5 on December 2.

