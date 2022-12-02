Trending Bollywood Headlines Today – December 01, 2022





1. Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend, has revealed that she adores Arbaaz’s ex-wife, Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz Khan, famous Bollywood actor and brother of Salman Khan, has been dating actress-model Giorgia Andriani for some time. They both frequently post pictures of PDAs on social media. Shortly after his split from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz began dating Giorgia Andriani. Read more! 2. Malaika Arora’s stunning appearance in a lime red dress with a thigh-high slit had us swooning!

Malaika Arora’s appearance, gait, and personal and professional life constantly keep her in the public eye. Malaika is primarily known for her dancing skills and sense of style. She has contributed to many well-known songs. She attends the event wearing a sultry thigh-length crimson dress, as she is known for her unconventional fashion sense. She caught the public’s attention with her stunning appearance on the occasion. Read more! 3. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan want to work together once again: It has to happen.

Aish recently said in an interview that she would love to work alongside her husband again. She remarked, “It should happen” and hoped that their ideal project would come true. Read more! 4. Will Karan Singh Grover appear in the movie “Fighter” with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan? That’s what we found out!

But what caught our attention was the fact that Karan Singh Grover was also spotted with them when they got back to town. In fact, some people believe that KSG will also be in the film after seeing a photo of him posing with a fan in Assam which is going viral. Read more! 5. Why are South Indian moviegoers so adamantly against these B-city women starring in their films?

South Indian moviegoers have shunned and hated Bollywood women from Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt because they feel they don’t qualify as heroines of South Indian cinema . Read more!

