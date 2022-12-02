‘OITNB’ actor Brad William Henke dead at 56: 5 things to know





A shocking loss. Orange is the new black Former student Brad William Henke has passed away. He was 56 years old. Brad was an incredibly nice man of cheerful energy, manager of Henkes, Matt DelPianosaid in a statement to TMZ Thursday, December 1. A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family. According DeadlineHenke passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, November 29. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. Born in April 1966, Henke attended college at the University of Arizona on a football scholarship before being drafted to the NFL in 1989, playing for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. After suffering injuries that forced him to retire from professional football in 1994, he moved to Los Angles and began a long acting career landing guest spots on shows like Chicago Hope, IS and The suitor. In 2001, Henke scored her first starring role on Showtimes Go to California before appearing as a recurring character on Justified, Lost, October Road and Dexter. The Nebraska natives’ most notable role, however, was correctional officer Desi Piscatella in seasons 4 and 5 of Orange is the new black. In 2017, he shared a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The cast was nominated again the following year. Three years later, Henke starred as Tom Cullen in the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King novelThe stall,which sees a world decimated by the plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. It’s Stephen Kings favorite novel he’s written and so it means a lot, he said Revealing Television at the time. It was the best experience I had as an actor so far in my entire career. I haven’t had many opportunities in my career where I was offered this job three months before it started. So many times it’s right before it starts. So I had so much more time to work on it, prepare and just think about it, dream about it. Outside of the small screen, the former professional athlete has made appearances in several blockbusters like 2005’s Must love dogs,2013s Pacific Rimand Divide in 2016. Henkes’ last on-screen roles included DiscoverysManhunt and Law and Order: SVU in 2020 and the movies of 2022block partyandRun and shoot. The Nash Bridges alum is survived by his mother, Tammy HenkeHis sister, Anettehis wife, Sonja Henkeson-in-law Aaden, daughter-in-law Leasa and granddaughter Amirah. Keep scrolling for more from Brad William Henke:

