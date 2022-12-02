Whose hand is this? The Wednesday Thing actor explained





The hit Netflix series Wednesday has a wonderful cast of goofy characters, but one of them stands out despite the lack of dialogue and face, Thing.



Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Wednesday!Netflix has decided to tell a new Addams Family story with Wednesday, and thanks to incredible performances, some without dialogue, or even a face, it’s a hit. Starring Jenna Ortega as the title character, the series focuses on her life at Nevermore Academy. Ortega is backed up by standout performances from Gwendoline Christie as the Weems principal, and even the incredible Christina Ricci who played Wednesday in the early 90s. VIDEO OF THE DAY However, among them there is an actor who made his debut and managed to make a significant impression, although he played only one appendage. Victor Dorobantu brought Thing to life and used some of his previous experience as a magician and creature performer to give character to what would otherwise be just a hand. With Tim Burton’s direction and a bit of computer wizardry, Dorobantu was able to deliver an emotional performance that was key to moving the story forward in Wednesday. Related: How Did Thornhill Know The Nightshades Hook Code Wednesday?

How Wednesday brought something like a disembodied hand to life Rather than take what might arguably be the easier route and have Thing be an all-CG character, Wednesday opted to use a live actor to deliver the performance. Dorobantu shared some of the behind-the-scenes footage from her time on Wednesday, and it gives some insight into the physics of the performance, despite requiring so little of her body. Clad entirely in one blue piece, Dorobantu was placed in many awkward positions around furniture and thrusting his hand into holes to create the impression of a living hand. Additionally, makeup was used to enhance Frankenstein’s appearance with dots and marks. Dorobantu then used his sleight of hand expertise to depict emotive movements that could deliver a range of messages and communicate effectively with one hand. Finally, it was up to a team of writers to remove Dorobantu’s body, create a seamless skin to cover the top of the wrist, and then make sure everything was cohesive. Why Wednesday’s relationship with Thing is so important Thing’s role is important, both to Wednesday personally and to the progression of the story as a whole. Wednesday is an extremely private girl who chooses to open up to as few people as possible, but Chose is obviously important to her. In Wednesday Season 1, Episode 7, “If You Don’t Grieve Me Now,” Thing is hurt and near death, it’s one of the few times Wednesday we see an emotional response to something, and potentially the only time she expresses sadness. This relationship gives rare insight into the main character and shows how much she truly appreciates the important people in her life. Thing also acts as equal parts caretaker and assistant Wednesday throughout the series. When Wednesday needs help, Thing is there to provide it, and when she acts out of line, Thing isn’t afraid to let her know. Thing forms a close bond with Wednesday’s housemate, Enid, and helps Wednesday come out of her shell and make real connections with those around her. Thing is a central character in Wednesdayand Dorobantu’s handling of the role was perfect to bring it to life. Next: Who Plays Young Gomez and Morticia Addams on Wednesday

