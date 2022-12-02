



Comment this story Comment If a colony of bats recorded an album, would it be pop or death metal? According to new research, it could go either way, the furry flying creatures use part of their voice box usually only available to death metal singers, but also have a vocal range that exceeds that of Mariah Careys. A new study from Denmark shows that bats use different parts of their voice box to make noise in a range that is huge compared to other mammals. Most humans can reach three to four octaves, bats have almost double that range. The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, reveals new details about how winged animals communicate. Elite singers, like Carey, can reach more octaves than the typical person. The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer is known for a five-octave range that allows her to hit high notes, like those on her 1991 hit Emotions, making the song difficult for many singers to replicate. Legendary entertainer Prince also had an atypical vocal range, with some speculating he could have sung notes across six octaves. But bats? The sounds they produce can span seven octaves, according to the study, outperforming both Carey and Prince. Who is the Christmas Queen? Not Mariah Carey Brand Agency Rules For the first time, researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have filmed how mammals produce sound, a process that involved using the voice boxes of eight Daubenton bats, from medium-sized eared bats short found in Europe and Asia. To do this, the team used cameras capable of capturing high speeds to track movements in the bats’ voice boxes, said Coen Elemans, a biology professor who led the Danish research team. Like dolphins and toothed whales, bats use echolocation, a navigation technique based on the reflection of sound. The study captured the different sounds that bats use when echolocating, including a fast, high-frequency sound that researchers believe the creatures use while flying to find and catch insects. The Incredible Acoustic Power of Human Echolocators To observe this sound, the Danish team created a setup that blew air through each bat’s voice box and recorded the experiment to see which parts vibrated. But the process led them to another discovery. The bats emitted low-frequency sounds through their false vocal cords, a part of the voice box that humans typically don’t use for speaking or singing, Elemans said. The people who use them? Death metal growlers and Mongolian throat singers, research team says in news Release. The howls and growls of metal music can damage singers’ vocal chords if they use improper technique and fail to shield their voice. Matt Heafy, lead singer of heavy metal band Trivium, had to learn the right techniques and routines after soufflé his voice about eight years ago, Loudwire reported. While bats can make similar grunts, it’s still unclear what they’re trying to communicate. This will likely take more research to answer, according to the Danish team. Some appear aggressive, some may be an expression of annoyance, and some may serve a very different function, Lasse Jakobsen, co-author of the study, said in the press release. We do not know yet.

